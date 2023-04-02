More than 5 million Ukrainians granted temporary protection in Europe – UN

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

5,008,482 Ukrainians have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in European countries.

Source: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’s report

Details: According to UN data, between 31 January to 28 March, the number of Ukrainian citizens who acquired official protection status in European countries increased by 185,000. The UN received information about Ukrainian refugees from national governments.

Most Ukrainians with the status of temporary protection live in Poland — 1.577 million. Germany ranks second in terms of the number of Ukrainian refugees, with 922,000 of people. 502,000 Ukrainians have found refuge in the Czech Republic.

More than 191,000 Ukrainian refugees live in Great Britain.

Over 173,000 Ukrainians have been granted asylum in Italy and over 171,000 in Spain.

Over 123,000 Ukrainians have stayed in Romania. 112,000 citizens of Ukraine have received temporary protection in Slovenia.

Reportedly, in total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 8 million Ukrainian refugees have been registered on the territory of Europe. Later, some of them returned home or left for other countries around the world.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Kelsea Ballerini Holds Back Tears Honoring Nashville School Shooting Victims At 2023 CMT Awards

    Kelsea Ballerini delivered an important message. The country singer opened the 2023 CMT Music Awards by dedicating the show to gun violence victims following the recent school shooting in Nashville. "Tonight's broadcast is dedicated to the ever-growing list of families, friends, survivors, witnesses and responders whose lives continue to forever be changed by gun violence," she said. "On March 27, 2023, three 9-year-olds, Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs along with Dr. Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill walked into The Covenant School and didn't walk out."

  • Russia to put nukes near Belarus' western border, envoy says

    Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed close to Belarus' borders with NATO neighbors, the Russian ambassador to Belarus said Sunday amid simmering tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow's war in Ukraine. Ambassador Boris Gryzlov's comment followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statement about plans to station tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Russia's neighbor and ally.

  • MTG Calls Dems a ‘Party of Pedophiles’ in Softball ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

    CBSThough Lesley Stahl opened her controversial sit down with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday reading back a string of insults to the congresswoman’s face, the momentum for a confrontational interview couldn’t quite be sustained. In voiceover, Stahl went on to call Greene “smart and fearless,” and ended the segment by pondering the question of whether the secessionist, QAnon-adjacent lawmaker would be able to “expand her brash MTG brand beyond the right-wing populist base.”To open t

  • Russia will never recover from this devastating collapse

    Last June – on the day the UN gave a Ukrainian civilian casualty count of 9,931 so far in Russia’s war – I sat at the UN Human Rights Council as the Russian ambassador excoriated Israel over its latest defensive operations in Gaza. Such unjust condemnation of Israel is common fare at the Human Rights Council and we are all used to the Kremlin’s hypocrisy, but how could the Russian Federation use the council as an international platform for its anti-Western bile, despite being suspended in April

  • Putin’s latest nuclear escalation might just expose Russia’s weakness

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest round of nuclear saber rattling has drawn condemnation from the West, but analysts say it's a tactic to raise fears of nuclear escalation.

  • South China Sea: Beijing pushes for code of conduct talks, pledges deeper Malaysia, Asean ties

    China has pushed for talks on a protocol to manage territorial disputes in the South China Sea while pledging to strengthen ties with Malaysia - one of the rival Southeast Asian claimants in the resource-rich waterway. It came as Chinese Premier Li Qiang met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing, where he highlighted the need for regional cooperation. Five bilateral memorandums of understanding were signed during Anwar's visit to Beijing, involving trade and economic relations, food

  • Analysis: Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war

    In the years since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman catapulted to power, it has been hard to find a controversy in the Middle East that doesn't somehow involve the 37-year-old heir to the throne. The moves toward reaching a détente with Iran, reestablishing ties to Syria and ending the kingdom's yearslong war in Yemen could extricate Prince Mohammed from some of the thorniest regional issues he faces. Failure threatens not only his impending rule over a nation crucial to global energy supplies, but a wider region shaken by years of tensions, inflamed in part by his decisions.

  • China Draws Lessons From Russia’s Losses in Ukraine, and Its Gains

    TAIPEI, Taiwan — Thousands of miles from the cities that Russia is bombing in Ukraine, China has been studying the war. In an indirect struggle between two superpowers on the other side of the world, Beijing sees a source of invaluable lessons on weapons, troop power, intelligence and deterrence that can help it prepare for potential wars of its own. In particular, Chinese military analysts have scrutinized the fighting for innovations and tactics that could help in a possible clash over Taiwan,

  • Japan protests China's detention of citizen, maritime action

    Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi protested in a meeting Sunday with his Chinese counterpart the detention of a Japanese national in Beijing and raised “strong concern" about China's escalating military activity near Taiwan and around Japan. Hayashi is on a two-day visit to China, becoming Japan’s first diplomat to make the trip in more than three years as frictions grow between the countries.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasts Russia's chairmanship of the UN Security Council as 'absurd' and says it shows 'the complete bankruptcy of such institutions'

    Zelenskyy last year pressed the UN Security Council to either take decisive action for peace after Russia invaded Ukraine or "dissolve" itself.

  • Egypt's Sisi visits Saudi Arabia amid financial pressure, regional realignment

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Saudi state news agency SPA said, as Cairo seeks financial inflows to ease pressure on its currency and bolster a faltering economy. Oil-rich Saudi Arabia has long provided financial support to Egypt but recently signalled it would no longer provide such backing without conditions attached, which observers think may have sparked a rare media clash between the two countries. The trip also comes amid a major diplomatic realignment in the region, with moves by Saudi Arabia and Egypt to ease tensions with Syria, Iran and Turkey.

  • China wants warmer cultural ties with South Korea, but politics seen to stand in the way

    China's efforts to improve relations with South Korea on the people's level may struggle to overcome the impact of political tensions, an observer in Seoul has warned. The head of China's ruling Communist Party body tasked with people-to-people diplomacy recently concluded a visit to South Korea, held up as an effort to "recall the start of the [bilateral] friendship" and "revitalise cooperation mechanisms". "China and South Korea are inseparable neighbours, friends, and partners, and have becom

  • China's loans to Africa worry World Bank President David Malpass

    The bank's president David Malpass says more transparency is needed when providing economic help.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Woman arrested after Russian blogger assassinated in St Petersburg bombing

    A woman from St Petersburg has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the bombing of a cafe that killed Vladlen Tatarsky, a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine.

  • Egypt and Syria commit to closer ties as foreign minister visits Cairo

    Egypt and Syria agreed to strengthen cooperation on Saturday during the first official visit by a Syrian foreign minister to Cairo in more than a decade, the latest sign of Arab states mending ties with President Bashar al Assad. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad was embraced by Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry as he arrived at Egypt's foreign ministry in the first official trip since before the uprising and conflict that began in Syria in 2011.

  • Taiwan's president wraps up Guatemala visit, heads to Belize

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Saturday toured a hospital built with support from Taipei, reaffirming their close diplomatic ties as the self-governing island seeks to strengthen relations with its remaining allies in Central America. It was the final day of Tsai’s three-day visit to Guatemala and came shortly after Honduras announced it would break ties with Taiwan and switch its support to China, joining Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador and Costa Rica. Belize - the next stop on Tsai's trip - is the only other Central American country to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

  • Latvian foreign minister urges calm over Russian tactical nukes for Belarus

    Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which shares borders with both Latvia, which is a NATO member, and Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Says War Blogger Killed in St. Petersburg

    (Bloomberg) -- A pro-Kremlin military blogger was killed by a bomb hidden inside a figurine at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia’s interior ministry said. Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, supported the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Rocket

  • Russia condemns Western 'hype' over US journalist's arrest

    Russia's foreign minister on Sunday condemned Western "hype" over the arrest of US journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges, dismissing Washington's latest call for his release and saying his fate would be decided in court."A court will determine his future fate," Lavrov was quoted as saying in the statement from the foreign ministry.

  • Trump may have looked through Mar-a-Lago documents after subpoena was delivered, new evidence suggests, pointing to a big potential difference between his documents case and Biden's: report

    The new Mar-a-Lago evidence may help investigators point to an obstruction of justice by former president Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported.