More than 5 years after molest arrest, Delaware County man pleads guilty to lesser charge

MUNCIE, Ind. — More than five years after he was arrested on allegations of child sexual abuse, a Delaware County man this week pleaded guilty to a related neglect count.

Kevin B. “Brad” Brausa, now 45, of Albany, was charged in December 2017 with two counts of child molesting, a Class A felony carrying up to 50 years in prison, and a Class C felony with a maximum eight-year sentence.

In a 2017 affidavit, Muncie police investigator Kristofer Swanson wrote that a girl had recently told a therapist the Albany man had molested her several years ago.

During an interview with police, Brausa initially denied the girl’s claims, but then “began to confess about (some of the) allegations and advised that he felt bad for his actions.”

He reportedly also admitted the child had scratched and bit him, and thrown items at him, in a bid to escape his fondling.

More: Muncie man accused of sexually abusing children

Brausa was most recently scheduled to stand trial on Oct. 3, but this week he entered a guilty plea to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. The neglect count was filed last week.

The plea agreement — taken under advisement by Delaware Circuit Court 5 Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. — calls for dismissal of the molest charges. The judge tentatively set sentencing for Sept. 5.

The deal calls for Brausa to receive a four-year sentence, and notes that with time already spent in the Delaware County jail "or confined while receiving competency restoration services," the Albany man has "completed the sentence imposed."

Brausa was twice found mentally incompetent to stand trial on the molesting counts — in 2018 and again last October — and committed to a state Division of Mental Health and Addiction facility.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Delaware County man strikes deal in molest case, pleads guilty to neglect