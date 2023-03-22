More than 50,000 'living plants' installed on side of car park

Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller said it is 'stunning'

A multi-storey car park will be covered in thousands of live plants.

The Farringdon Row car park in Sunderland has been decorated with more than 51,000 herbs and shrubs.

The plants have been selected to provide a habitat for insects, developers said.

The 650-space site, part of the Riverside Sunderland development, will open in the next few months.

'Living wall'

It is being built on the former Vaux Brewery site near to the already under-construction eye hospital, and thousands of new homes.

"The living wall is yet another stunning addition to our city centre and we are absolutely thrilled to see it finally take shape", Graeme Miller, the council's leader said.

Among the plants, carex pendula is being grown to support the creation of a habitat, while the cotoneaster suecicus is being planted for berries and birds.

Mr Miller said the new car park will "blend" into its natural surroundings, and eventually reduce emissions.

Steve McIntyre, Urban Environmental Consultant at ANS, which designed the live walls, said members of the public had been "blown away".

He said: “It is a perfect example of how development can be both aesthetically pleasing and sustainable. The project has been a real joy to be involved in."

The car park will operate through a combination of pre-paid parking permits and paid parking.

