More than 50,000 power outages restored after deadly, magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Northern California

Power has been restored to tens of thousands of homes in Northern California after a deadly, magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the region early Tuesday.

The earthquake, which occurred at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday in California's Humboldt County, also significantly damaged buildings, injured at least 12 people and left two dead, local authorities said.

Pacific Gas & Electric has restored power to almost 58,000 costumers – more than two-thirds of the original 72,000 customers impacted. As of Wednesday morning, more than 14,000 customers remained in the dark, according to PG&E's outage database.

The temblor was the strongest earthquake the area, which sits roughly 250 miles north of San Francisco, has seen in years. Due to widespread damages in the county, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal declared a local emergency Tuesday night. California Gov. Gavin Newsom then proclaimed a state of emergency to support emergency response.

A home damaged by an earthquake can be seen in Rio Dell, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands of people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Two elderly residents died

Two residents in the area died "as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake" the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday. The individuals were 72 and 83 years old, according to Honsal.

Honsal said the deaths likely occurred because a "medical emergency happened at the moment of the earthquake and EMS could not get there in time to deliver them to the proper medical facility."

Injuries expected to rise

A total of 12 people had reported injuries as of Tuesday evening. That number is expected to rise, Honsal said.

Officials block the Fernbridge in Ferndale, Calif., following an earthquake Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Homes 'knocked off their foundations,' water boil advisory issued

In the hours following the Tuesday morning quake, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office confirmed there were "widespread damages to roads and homes" throughout the county, which has a population of about 136,000 people. Officials also warned residents of aftershocks.

Destruction mostly impacted the small communities of Rio Dell, Ferndale and Fortuna, Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci said during a Tuesday news conference in Sacramento.

Ghilarducci said at least one structure fire had been reported along with two homes that were “knocked off their foundations” or partially collapsed.

Building inspector Kevin Caldwell, red tags a home in Rio Dell, Calif., that lost an awning and deck, after an earthquake hit Humboldt County, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

While damage assessments were still underway as of Tuesday, the sheriff's office said "significant structural damages, including gas and water lines" were seen in the community of Rio Dell and that the Eel River Valley saw "moderate damages to properties."

In Rio Dell, at least 15 homes were severely damaged and deemed uninhabitable and 18 others were moderately damaged, officials said. An estimated 30 people were displaced – but officials said that number could rise. Due to leaks, the city's water system was also shut down for repairs that could last as long as two days. Portable toilets were set up and water was being handed out to residents on Tuesday.

Water boil advisories were issued for Rio Dell and parts of Fortuna, the the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said.

The Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter in response to today's #Humboldt County #earthquake at Fortuna Fireman's Pavilion, 9 Park St., Fortuna, CA 95540. You can stop in to get out of the cold, grab snacks and beverages or stay overnight. All are welcome! pic.twitter.com/sOb6O0Q6Wb — American Red Cross California Gold Country Region (@ARCGoldCountry) December 21, 2022

The regional American Red Cross also established an overnight shelter Tuesday for community members displaced by the earthquake.

14,000 still without power

As of 4:56 a.m. PT Wednesday, more than 14,000 in Humboldt County are the in the dark, according to PG&E's online database.

Originally, some 72,000 customers were impacted by the earthquake – meaning power has been restored to about 57,000.

Amelia Valentin, left, watches as her husband, Jarod, drinks a protein shake inside their apartment after an earthquake in Rio Dell, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands of people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

PG&E spokesperson Mayra Tostado told USA TODAY on Tuesday that the utility company had initiated its emergency response plan and that crews were responding to gas and electric hazards in Humboldt County.

"Our assessment could take several days," Tostado said. "All customers are urged to use extreme caution around heavily damaged buildings."

USA TODAY reached out to PG&E for additional information Wednesday morning.

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund and Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY. The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Magnitude 6.4 earthquake in California: Many power outages restored