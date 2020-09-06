More than 50 arrested at Portland demonstration as 'fire bombs' are thrown at officers, police say

More than 50 people were arrested Saturday in Portland on a night in which “multiple fire bombs” were thrown at officers as demonstrations against racial injustice continued, police said.

Officials said a community member was hospitalized after being set ablaze by one of the fire bombs during the demonstration in the Oregon city.

Police declared a riot at the scene and said it was clear the intent of the demonstration, which began at around 9 p.m. at Ventura Park, “was not peaceful protest.”

“Many in the crowd were carrying large shields and dressed in protective gear including helmets, gas masks, body armor, and all black clothing,” Portland Police said in a report on its website.