More than 50 attorneys sign letter to Lightfoot urging her to abandon new ordinance targeting gang members

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paige Fry, Chicago Tribune
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A group of Chicago civil rights attorneys signed a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wednesday asking her to withdraw an ordinance introduced in September which aims to allow the fining of gang members and gives police the authority to seize their property.

The proposal, called the “Victims’ Justice Ordinance,” was introduced as Lightfoot is under pressure to crack down on Chicago’s gun violence and high homicide rate. It was expected to prompt legal challenges from civil rights attorneys and social justice organizations, who believe the measure could wrongly accuse Black and Latino residents of being involved in gang activity.

The letter says that the proposed law will cause the city “costly litigation and perpetuate racial disparities in law enforcement practices” and “it will not reduce harm and violence” in the city.

“We regularly represent Chicagoans who bear the brunt of CPD’s unlawful, racist policing,” the letter says. “Our clients don’t just want to be free from state violence — they want to live in safe, healthy, thriving communities. But for the reasons described further below, the Victims Justice Ordinance will only further the inequities that plague our city.”

The ordinance, if approved, could allow judges or court officers to impose fines as high as $10,000 for each offense and seize “any property that is directly or indirectly used or intended for use in any manner to facilitate street gang-related activity.”

It also calls for the seizure of any property that gangs obtained through illegal means such as drug-dealing or other crimes.

“To be very blunt and clear, we are going after their blood money,” Lightfoot said when she announced the proposal.

Asked about criticism of the plan, Lightfoot on Tuesday said her administration needs to do more to “educate the public” about the ordinance.

“There’s a huge profit motive that these gangs have to wreak havoc and commit violence across the city and we want to take that profit motive away,” Lightfoot said. “I think that’s absolutely a tool that we need to be using.”

The mayor said her administration will use money recovered under the act, if it passes, to support victims and witnesses.

Sheila Bedi, one of the civil rights attorneys who signed the letter, said the letter is signed on by attorneys who have often filed lawsuits against the police department and have been responsible for the city spending over half a billion dollars in legal fees and judgements related to police misconduct.

“This is a proposal that will do nothing to stop the harm that our communities are experiencing,” Bedi said. “To the contrary, we’ll add in a whole other layer of harm in it will give the state another tool to use to target our Chicago’s poor black and brown community. ... If the mayor wants to avoid the kind of legal liability that the Chicago Police Department has exposed taxpayers to over the years, it will listen to the attorneys that have signed on to this letter.”

The letter from the civil rights bar said that Chicago has a long history of focusing its policing efforts on street gangs, but these practices have led to “significant legal challenges,” and this new ordinance “will likely suffer the same fate” due to its broad language.

The ordinance also gives the city broad discretion to seize any property that it claims is used to facilitate gang-related activity, the letter says, which could cause relatives of police-suspected gang members to have their property taken.

In addition, the ordinance relies on CPD’s gang designations and intelligence, which the letter calls “notoriously inaccurate and racially disparate.”

The letter also cites a study from the Lucy Parson Lab Chicago, which looked at all asset forfeiture by CPD from 2009 and 2015. It found that the department focused on asset forfeiture on the South and West sides of Chicago, targeting Black and poor residents. In addition, the letter also says that there is little oversight over how CPD uses the money collected from asset forfeiture, so the ordinance could create incentives for officers to label people as gang members and take their property because the department would benefit from the forfeitures.

“We urge you to abandon this Ordinance and the failed approach to public safety it represents,” the letter says. “Instead, we hope you will adopt public safety initiatives that invest in and build on the strengths of our communities.”

pfry@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @paigexfry

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • No bacon in California? Restaurants, grocers try to make sense of new pork-products law

    Space for breeding pigs in Iowa is the center of controversy. | Commentary

  • Chilling video of deadly Warner Robins robbery shows bandits draw guns, grab cash

    The holdup early Tuesday left a 43-year-old clerk dead at a video poker and lotto shop on the west side of Warner Robins, Houston County sheriff’s officials say

  • Teddy Roosevelt statue removed from outside New York museum

    Workers on Wednesday dismantled a towering statue of President Theodore Roosevelt from outside New York City's American Museum of Natural History. The "Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt," commissioned in 1925 and unveiled to the public in 1940, depicts Roosevelt on a horse, with a Native American man and an African man on foot at his side. The New York City Public Design Commission voted last June to remove it, the museum said on its website.

  • Abortion pill fight could ensnare Biden’s FDA pick

    Dozens of influential anti-abortion rights organizations are mobilizing against Califf, sending letters to senators arguing he has “a track record of rubber-stamping abortion industry demands.”

  • Senate Democrats eye talking filibuster

    Senate Democrats are eyeing trying to change the Senate's rules to shift to a talking filibuster, which would get rid of the 60-vote hurdle currently required to advance most legislation.Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, cautioned that Democrats would continue their discussions during a caucus meeting set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but said the caucus is moving toward trying to implement the talking filibuster.The move would let...

  • Finland's PM says NATO membership is "very unlikely" on her watch

    Finland does not plan to join NATO in the near future but is ready to stand with its European allies and United States by imposing tough sanctions on Russia if it attacks Ukraine, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday. "It would have a very substantial impact and the sanctions would be extremely tough," Marin told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. Marin said it is "very unlikely" that Finland would apply for a NATO membership during her term of office.

  • Photo of teacher taping mask to student's face causes outrage in North Penn School District

    A shocking image from the North Penn School District showing a teacher taping a mask to a student’s face is making waves on social media.

  • Suspect attacks people with 2-by-4 affixed with metal screws at Ceres grocery store

    The suspect “complied with officers once K-9 Banner was brought out of the vehicle.”

  • Letters to the Editor: What's behind those train package thefts? A railroad seeking a bigger profit

    Long trains, the kind that move slowly and are easy pickings for thieves, are better for the railroad's bottom line but not for security.

  • Rio de Janeiro police move to regain control of some favelas

    Some 1,200 police officers were deployed to Rio de Janeiro’s working-class Jacarezinho neighborhood and its surroundings early Wednesday, marking the start of a state effort seeking to “reclaim territory,” authorities said. The operation, which began at dawn, is part of a permanent effort to increase police presence and improve services in at least two favelas, Jacarezinho and Muzema, according to Rio state's Gov. Claúdio Castro.

  • Ten DR Congo prisoners sentenced for mass rapes in jail

    Some female inmates fell pregnant and contracted sexually transmitted infections after 2020 assaults.

  • House Democratic leaders say they'll let bills to ban stock trading move forward, but some continue to defend the practice

    House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer told Insider that his "immediate reaction" is that lawmakers should not be banned from trading stocks.

  • Lily James Almost Quit ‘Pam & Tommy’ Right Before Production: ‘It Just Felt Too Frightening’

    James said that taking on Pamela Anderson was a daunting task — and one she almost dropped out of.

  • Hochul’s $216 Billion N.Y. Budget Offers Property-Tax Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a $216.3 billion budget on Tuesday, a 3.1% spending increase that would boost funding for schools, health care and property-tax relief.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show

  • New Manhattan DA Says Office Confronting Gun-Crime Spike

    Manhattan’s new progressive district attorney, Alvin Bragg, says his office is confronting an increase in gun violence.

  • Athletes warned not to speak up on human rights at Beijing Games

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: None Digital: None *~Athletes travelling to next month's Beijing Olympics were warned on Tuesday about speaking up on human rights issues while in China for their own safety by speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch.Rights groups have long criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for awarding the Games to China, citing the treatment by the Chinese government of the Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups, which the United States has deemed genocide.China denies the allegations of human rights abuses."There's really not much protection that we believe is going to be afforded to athletes," Rob Koehler, the director general of the Global Athlete group, said in the seminar."So we're advising athletes not to speak up. We want them to compete and use their voice when they get home."Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states that "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."However, Noah Hoffman, a cross-country skier who represented the U.S. at the 2014 and 2018 Winter Games, said athletes should feel free to speak out on issues that matter to them, no matter what the venue."There should be blanket protection for any athletes that speak up at any time about issues of human rights," he said.

  • Can Silvio Berlusconi really become the next Italian president?

    Silvio Berlusconi… (UNDER BERLUSCONI FOOTAGE) PROFESSOR AT LUISS UNIVERSITY, GIOVANNI ORSINA, SAYING: “He has been, of course, very controversial… He has been condemned… he has been excluded from parliament…”is emerging from the shadows to become a central figure once again in Italy’s presidential discussions."Berlusconi believes he is one of the most important persons, possibly the most important historical figure in Italy…”The Italian parliament will convene on January 24 to begin voting for a new head of state and center-right parties have confirmed they want the embattled former prime minister as their candidate.But could he really make it?“This is what Berlusconi is looking for, he is looking for an applause, for the recognition by Italy of his importance."Giovanni Orsina is a professor of history at Luiss University in Rome."I think on the whole, it is rather unlikely. If he were anyone else but Berlusconi, I would say 0%. Given that Berlusconi has, in a way, made us used to his "Mission Impossible" and that he really has achieved targets that to everyone seemed unreachable, then I say it's not 0%, it is maybe 5%.”Berlusconi has been campaigning tirelessly behind the scenes and has mobilized his media empire behind his bid.The 85-year-old and former four-time prime minister potentially stands in the way of current PM Mario Draghi.Italy’s center-left Democratic Party (DP) has categorically ruled out backing the billionaire media tycoon, and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, which has the largest number of parliamentarians, has echoed that sentiment.On the streets of Rome, support is mixed.ROME RESIDENT, ANNA ROSSI, SAYING: "If Berlusconi wins, there should be a demonstration because it seems ridiculous to me that a person like Berlusconi could win."ROME RESIDENT, FRANCO ANDUCCIO, SAYING: "He's a bit old, but we'll see what happens. As a politician he's done well, he's also had legal problems, but he's always been acquitted. He could do well."Berlusconi’s right-hand man and lower house deputy, Vittorio Sgarbi, has said he’s suspended his efforts to persuade undecided lawmakers because it was proving, quote, “a desperate task.”After all, Berlusconi has a record that includes tax fraud and the scandal over his notorious "bunga bunga" sex parties while he was last in office.ORSINA: "I mean, who can be surprised of anything that Berlusconi does? Berlusconi, as I said, is a person that has demonstrated in time to be able to do things that no one else would dare do."

  • Nevada police help celebrate the birthday of late trooper’s son

    Rayland May couldn’t contain his excitement!

  • No longer endangered: Why does Connecticut continue to monitor its bald eagle population?

    Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is aware of about 75 nests supporting a population of about 150 to 200 bald eagles.

  • Breaking down climate change, a neighborhood at a time

    The world is full of “huge, gnarly problems,” as ORNL research scientist and musician Melissa Allen-Dumas puts it.