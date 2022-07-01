More than 50 employees impacted by first round of Tenneco layoffs

Layoffs at the Tenneco plant in Kettering have begun as the facility moves toward fully and permanently closing.

In November 2021, Tenneco officials publicly announced the Kettering plant on Woodman Drive would be closed permanently, eliminating over 600 jobs.

Tenneco representatives filed a notice with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services in April, as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN). WARN notices are required under federal law for companies to file notice at least 60 days in advance of layoffs and plant closures.

The notice stated that layoffs would begin June 12, “or 14 days thereafter.” A spokesperson for Tenneco said some employees were notified Thursday, June 30.

“As part of our previously announced plan to close the Kettering facility by the end of 2023, we are eliminating some positions this week, affecting 54 team members,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

News Center 7 previously reported that layoffs will continue through Dec. 31, 2023.

“Details of additional workforce reductions are not yet available, but we will provide at least 60 days advance notice to those affected before any actions are taken,” according to their spokesperson Friday.

News Center 7 was at Tenneco Friday as a team of local agencies, including the city of Kettering, Dayton Development Coalition, Sinclair Community College and the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services hosted a job fair for those who have lost their jobs over the last two days.

“If employees are wanting to upskill to pursue an advanced career path in the same career field, or if they’re using this opportunity to maybe think about taking on a completely new career journey, we’re here to help provide that support,” Jocelin Dean of Sinclair Community College said.

Amy Schrimpf, Economic Development Director for the city of Kettering, told us that when the news broke late last year that the plant was closing, helping impacted employees get new employment opportunities became the city’s priority.

“In fact, as soon as that the news hit that they were going to close, the city, the [Chamber of Commerce] and different organizations got questions from local employers saying, ‘Can we hire their employees,’” Schrimpf said.

Schrimpf told News Center 7′s John Bedell that she’s confident the laid-off employees will be able to find another job with their skill sets.

“The need is great in this community for these workers and we think they will be able to find something at the same, or close to, their current income level,” Schrimpf said.







