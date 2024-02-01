More than 50 ex-students say retired L.I. teacher molested them

A retired Long Island teacher accused of molesting dozens of students over decades was ordered held on $600,000 bail Wednesday as more alleged victims came forward.

Thomas Bernagozzi, 76, was arrested in December on charges of molesting children in his care during his tenure at two elementary schools in Bay Shore between 1970 and 2000. Two former male students reported him under a state law that lifted the statute of limitations for abuse of a minor.

In December, prosecutors requested Bernagozzi be held on $1 million cash bail, but he was released with a monitoring device. On Wednesday, he was arraigned on a new indictment and ordered held on $600,000 bail, which his attorney vowed would be posted.

Also on Wednesday, prosecutors alleged that the Bay Shore Union Free School District knew about Bernagozzi’s conduct and looked the other way.

To date, 45 civil lawsuits have been filed against Bernagozzi and the district under the New York State Child Victims Act, and 11 more victims have come forward since his arrest, bringing the total number of known victims to 56, News12 Long Island reported.

Bernagozzi was a widely beloved teacher “revered” by teachers and parents, prosecutors said. Outside the classroom, he ran many extracurricular activities, including school plays and after-school sports. He also took kids on field trips to beaches, pools, Broadway shows and sports events.

Victims ranged in age from 4 to 8 years old. One of them was Ron Hubbard, Bernagozzi’s student in 1976 and one of those who filed suit. He told ABC News that the teacher would fondle him in the classroom and at baseball games.

According to prosecutors, Bernagozzi took students to a private gym and the beach and said a search of his home had unearthed photos of hundreds of students.

Superintendent of Schools Steven Maloney on Tuesday distanced the district from Bernagozzi’s alleged conduct.

“This former employee has not been affiliated with the District since 2000,” he said in a statement. “Due to pending and ongoing litigation, the Bay Shore School District is unable to comment regarding this matter. The District remains committed to ensuring the safety, health, and wellbeing of all students.”

