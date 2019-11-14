More than 50% of insects have disappeared since 1970, an ecologist warns — even more evidence of an 'insect apocalypse'

AP Photo/Eric Risberg





Of the world's 1 million known insect species, 400,000 are in decline, according to a new report..

Since 1970, 50% of all insects may have disappeared.

The die-offs are happening because farmers are using more pesticides to protect crops. Insects are also losing their habitats to farming and urbanization.

Three-quarters of the world's crops are pollinated by insects, so extinctions could have a major impact on food production.

Insects are disappearing en masse.

A new report from the Somerset Wildlife Trust in the UK found that 41% of the world's 1 million known insect species are threatened with extinction.

The decline of butterflies, bees, and other bugs might seem low on a list of environmental concerns that includes rising seas and melting glaciers.

Yet the loss of these species could be devastating.

Insects are food sources for countless bird, fish, and mammal species. They recycle nutrients in the soil, and break down dead carcasses and animal waste. Pollinators like bees and hoverflies also perform a crucial role in fruit, vegetable, and nut production.

But insects are quickly losing their habitats to farmland and urbanization, and are threatened by farmers' use of pesticides as well.

"We can't be sure, but in terms of numbers, we may have lost 50% or more of our insects since 1970 – it could be much more," ecologist Dave Goulson, the author of the new report, wrote. "We just don't know, which is scary ... Perhaps more frightening, most of us have not noticed that anything has changed."

'A catastrophic collapse of Earth's ecosystems'

According to Goulson's report, "it is hard to avoid the conclusion that there has been a major decline in insect biomass."

Goulson, a professor of biology at the University of Sussex, found that in the UK specifically, 23 bee and wasp species have gone extinct in the last century. Butterfly species have declined by as much as 77% since the mid-1970s, and populations of local insect-eating birds, like the spotted flycatcher, have similarly shrunk.

His work relied heavily on a February 2019 study in which scientists Francisco Sánchez-Bayo and Kris Wyckhuys looked at 73 historical reports on insect declines around the world. Their results showed that the total mass of all insects on the planet is decreasing by 2.5% per year.

Beyond the 41% of the world's known insect species that are already in decline, Sánchez-Bayo and Wyckhuys noted that 31% are threatened (according to criteria set by the International Union for Conservation of Nature), and 10% are going locally extinct.

The February study also suggested that moths and butterflies are disappearing; between 2000 and 2009, the UK lost 58% of butterfly species on farmed land.

Dragonflies, mayflies, and beetles appear to be dying off as well.

