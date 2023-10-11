More than 50 pounds of cocaine, meth discovered during I-40 traffic stop in Carson County

PANHANDLE — An Arizona man is behind bars after a traffic stop uncovered dozens of pounds of cocaine and meth Monday afternoon near Conway.

A Texas Highway Patrol trooper stopped a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee for a traffic violation around 4 p.m. Monday along eastbound Interstate 40 in southern Carson County, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Christopher Torres, 22, of Tucson, Arizona, was driving the Jeep.

During the stop, the trooper discovered more than 54 pounds of suspected cocaine in 20 plastic-wrapped bundles, along with four bundles of suspected methamphetamine weighing more than two pounds, DPS said.

The drugs were reportedly found in a hidden compartment in the Jeep's floorboard and in luggage in the trunk area of the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Investigators believe Torres was transporting the drugs from Mexico to Oklahoma City.

Torres was arrested and taken to the Carson County Jail, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

DPS special agents and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration assisted with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 54 pounds of cocaine, meth discovered in Carson County traffic stop