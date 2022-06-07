More than 50 shots fired into homes — one with kids inside — in NC shooting, cops say

Police are searching for one person or multiple people who they say fired more than 50 rounds into three North Carolina homes. One had children inside, police said.

Officers received multiple calls at 6:50 p.m. June 6 about gunshots near Walton Street Park in Asheville, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

When police arrived on the scene, they found dozens of shell casings from at least three firearms littering the ground, according to the news release.

No one was injured, and only property damage to homes and vehicles was reported, police said.

Police haven’t announced any people of interest or suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Asheville is about 130 miles northwest of Charlotte.

