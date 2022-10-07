More than 50 UN Member States support resolution on condemnation of sham referendums in Ukraine

IRYNA BALACHUK — FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 20:30

Serhii Kyslytsia, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, has reported that 55 UN Member States are ready to support the resolution on condemnation of sham referendums in Ukraine during the vote in the UN General Assembly.

Source: Kyslytsia on Twitter

Quote: "Draft resolution Territorial Integrity of Ukraine: Defending the Principles of the Charter of the United Nations is uploaded and the UN Members join the cosponsorship to reject this blatant attempt to destroy the Charter."

Details: Kyslytsia has posted a list of 55 countries, including Ukraine, that are ready to vote for the resolution.

"It’s already an impressive number and counting," he summed up.

For information: This document condemns "the organisation of unlawful so-called referendums by Russia in regions within the internationally recognised border of Ukraine" that "do not have any legal force".

The resolution also contains the call to Russia "to urgently, fully and unconditionally retreat all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within the internationally recognised borders".

Background:

On 30 September, Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, vetoed the resolution S/2022/720, which condemned the sham referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Four countries, China, India, Gabon and Brazil, abstained during the vote; the remaining 10 members of the Security Council supported the resolution prepared by the United States and Albania.

A minimum of nine votes from the members of the Security Council without a veto of the permanent members would be sufficient for the adoption of the resolution.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Permanent Representative of the USA to the UN, stated that the resolution would be considered at the General Assembly where there is no veto in order to demonstrate that the world "is still on the side of sovereignty and defence of territorial integrity".

As of 2022, 193 states are members of the United Nations.

