REDDING, Calif. – Almost 2 million Californians will be left in the dark at least through Thursday as the state's largest utility implements a preemptive power shutdown in an aggressive effort to curb wildfire risks amid high winds and hot, dry conditions.

Pacific Gas and Electric spokesman Mark Mesesan said Wednesday that it may take days to restore electricity to some customers because power lines and equipment must be checked before being reenergized. The powerful winds, some as high as 70 mph, are expected to abate by Thursday afternoon.

The first phase of the shutdown deprived more than 1 million people of power starting early Wednesday morning and affected mostly Northern California. The second phase was initially scheduled to start at noon and stretch to parts of cities as large as San Jose and Santa Cruz, impacting more than half a million people, but it got delayed. There was no official word on when it might be implemented.

PG&E said an additional 42,000 subscribers in the southernmost areas it covers could go dark. Every customer account represents between two and three people.

Nearly all nine counties in the San Francisco Bay Area were subject to the shutdowns, the only exception being the city and county of San Francisco.

PG&E is trying to prevent downed power lines from sparking fires. Some of California’s most destructive blazes in recent years were started by the utility's power lines.

Parts of Southern California could also lose electricity. Southern California Edison said it was considering implementing the shutoff plan to cut power to 173,000 customers. San Diego Gas Electric said 30,000 of its customers were put on similar alert.

That would push the total to 1 million homes and businesses statewide.

"The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is our most important responsibility," said Michael Lewis, a senior vice president for PG&E. "We ... appreciate the public's patience as we do what is necessary to keep our communities safe and reduce the risk of wildfire."

Some officials expressed frustration with the PG&E plan. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the blackout was necessary but urged the utility to improve infrastructure, a sentiment also expressed by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a Republican whose district includes Redding, blamed the need for an outage on decades of frivolous lawsuits, bureaucracies, excessive forest protection policy and onerous regulations utilities face.

"Expecting the power to stay on when the wind blows isn’t that giant a leap for mankind," LaMalfa said. "Yet here we are 50 years after the first moon landing having great inconvenience and personal or economic losses for many of our residents."

The precautionary outages had some of those residents grumbling, many about food they fear will go bad.

"We just bought a whole bunch of groceries, and now we have to dump it," said Annie McNally of Jones Valley, California. "I am so fed up with these power outages."

Dan and Shawnie Reeves have four kids in Humboldt. They said they had only 12 hours notice that a blackout was coming.

"We just bought food the day before and have at least $300 in food in our 2 freezers and fridge," they said in a Facebook post. "We are low income and won't be able to replace it if it goes bad, so we are stressed and very upset with PG&E."

The blackout warning system hasn't played well. The company's website has struggled with the heavy traffic, preventing or delaying some subscribers from finding information about the blackouts. The company apologized for the issues on social media.

The University of California-Berkeley and California State University-East Bay were among colleges forced to close their doors. Schools were shuttered for tens of thousands of elementary and high school students as municipalities braced for days without power.

"It's unfortunate, but we just do as we are instructed, and are hoping we can get kids back into school on Friday," Cascade Union Elementary School District Superintendent Jason Provence said.

Lewis said PG&E anticipates the wind "weather event" will last through midday Thursday; peak winds are forecast to reach 60-70 mph at higher elevations.