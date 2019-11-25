More Than 500,000 Pounds Of Pork Were Recalled Because They Apparently Never Got Inspected

From Delish

More than 500,000 pounds of pork products were recalled late last week after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) received an anonymous tip and discovered the products hadn't received an inspection.

All in all, Morris Meat Packing recalled about 515,000 pounds of raw, intact pork products on November 21, including pork chops, ham bones, and spare ribs that were "produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours." The recall spans meat produced over about two years and includes products produced on Saturdays from November 25, 2017 to November 9, 2019.

The items were distributed in Illinois. The recalled products have "“EST. 18267" on their USDA mark of inspection. You can view an entire list of products recalled here.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury in connection to the recall, but the FSIS is concerned that people still have the products in their fridge or freezer. If you have one of these products, you should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

This recall is considered a Class I recall meaning that "this is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

This recall is just one of a few food safety incidents in the last week including a cottage cheese recall, a romaine lettuce outbreak, a Cheese Nips recall, and a packaged salad recall. With Thanksgiving on the horizon, it's definitely worth taking a look at what's in your fridge and pantry, just in case.

You Might Also Like