More than 500 healthcare workers in Wuhan have gotten the coronavirus. One study found that 29% of infections were in medical staff.

As the new coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, continues to spread, hundreds of healthcare workers are getting sick.

The South China Morning Post reported that in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, up to 500 healthcare workers have confirmed diagnoses.

Another 600 cases among medical staff are suspected in Wuhan.

One study found that nearly a third of the 138 patients involved were healthcare workers.

Healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak are getting sick.

At least 500 health workers in Wuhan hospitals have contracted the virus, the South China Morning Post reported Tuesday, and approximately 600 more cases are suspected in Wuhan.

In one case, a patient admitted to a hospital in Wuhan infected at least 10 medical workers and four other patients, according to a study published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Of the 138 total patients in that study, 29% were healthcare workers.

Three Chinese healthcare workers have died, including doctor Li Wenliang, who was censored by Chinese authorities after warning colleagues about the new virus.

These reports highlight a concerning threat both to the individuals working to curb this outbreak and to Wuhan's already overstressed healthcare system.

Healthcare workers at risk

The coronavirus has infected more than 45,000 people and killed at least 1,100. It has spread to 25 countries beyond than China. (For the latest numbers, see Business Insider's live updates here.)

Healthcare workers are particularly vulnerable for a handful of reasons. First, the coronavirus is highly contagious, and medical staff members are exposed to more viral particles than the general public. Second, they're facing shortages of supplies as the tide of patients rises. Third, a combination of stress and long hours could make their immune systems more vulnerable than normal.

A lack of data and information about the new coronavirus is a fourth challenge. Gastrointestinal symptoms, for example, were not initially recognized as potential early indicators. That's the reason one Wuhan patient infected 10 medical workers: The person came into the hospital with abdominal issues but was placed in a surgical ward, since the symptoms didn't match known coronavirus red flags. Four other patients in the ward then caught the virus, too.

The threat to hospital staff isn't limited to China: Two of four new coronavirus cases in the UK are healthcare workers, officials announced Monday.

"We are now working urgently to identify all patients and other healthcare workers who may have come into close contact, and at this stage we believe this to be a relatively small number," Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, said in a statement.

At the Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, California, meanwhile, five employees were sent home and told to self-isolate for about two weeks after they came into contact with a patient later confirmed to have coronavirus.

Infection among healthcare workers has been a problem during outbreaks of other coronaviruses as well, including SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome). Around 20% of people who got SARS were medical workers. One highly contagious patient — a "super-spreader" — infected 50 doctors and nurses.

Overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak

