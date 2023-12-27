More than 500 Russian tanks destroyed by Ukraine's Security Service over year

Since the beginning of 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has destroyed more than 500 Russian tanks that fired at and tried to break through positions of Ukraine's Defence Forces.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Among the destroyed tanks of the aggressor country are the cutting-edge T-90 and T-90M, the cost of which is almost US$5 million each.

First of all, the invaders used this equipment as part of the so-called "armoured fists" to storm Avdiivka and Bakhmut.

The invaders also brought heavy armoured vehicles to deter the counteroffensive operations of Ukrainian defenders on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts."

Details: According to the agency, the destruction of Russian tanks is the result of joint actions of the SSU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For maximum damage, an arsenal of anti-tank weapons and modern unmanned aerial vehicles was involved.

