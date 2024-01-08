Have more than $500 in unpaid tolls? NJ bill could provide chance to arbitrate

A bill to give the New Jersey Department of Transportation more involvement in toll enforcement is making its way through the tail end of the Legislature's lame duck session and is expected to be up for a vote Monday.

If signed into law, the bill would do multiple things: give the DOT the authority to work with other states and tolling authorities to enter into reciprocity agreements, create an amnesty program for some drivers with large toll balances, and allow the department to create an arbitration process for motorists to make their case if the fees they've incurred are "false, mistaken, or unjustified."

"The bill is to create more tools for our tolling entities to recoup costs from toll cheats while also creating an avenue for individuals to have the ability to appeal and present their reasoning," said Assemblyman William Moen Jr., D-Camden, a sponsor of the bill.

He added, "The aim here is to go after the people that are purposely doing this, because when they’re able to get away with those actions it’s ultimately ending up being our toll payers and our taxpayers who are footing the bill for that action."

The impetus for the bill, Moen said, is to address the $117 million in tolls that go unpaid each year at the five largest tolling authorities in New Jersey. Meanwhile, motorists — including some in the Legislature — have complained for years about the lack of due process and poor customer service when they receive fees for mistakes or errors and struggle to get the issues resolved, if they do at all.

Currently, some New Jersey tolling authorities — including the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority — contract with Florham Park-based Conduent Inc. to oversee toll collection and enforcement of the E-ZPass tolling program.

Conduent maintains the gantries and overhead scanners, vehicle transponders and customer service program to manage toll billing.

New avenue to appeal fines?

This bill would create an additional layer of enforcement while also providing a new avenue to adjudicate billing issues and even make it possible to appeal fines that drivers consider unjustified. It will fall to DOT to design the program and the parameters, but Moen said, "I would certainly convey that message to the Department of Transportation."

"There needs to be an ability for a registered owner of a vehicle to not only appeal, but to have the ability for the appeal to be reversed or if there is another finding that would create an avenue for those tolls and fines to be dismissed," Moen said.

However, the Senate budget committee passed several amendments last week, including taking out a reference to "due process" for motorists and replacing it with providing "an opportunity to be heard."

Another amendment would "remove the requirement for administrative hearing or administrative proceeding to be held for certain violations and instead they would require the registered owner of the motor vehicle to be given the opportunity to be heard by the department."

The bill is expected to pass through both houses of the Legislature on Tuesday and then will need to be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy before becoming law.

Here are the details:

The bill would allow the DOT to "adjudicate and enforce the motor vehicle tolls." The department would have 18 months to create a process to "require the registered owner of the motor vehicle to be given the opportunity to be heard" if they have accumulated more than $500 in unpaid tolls and violations over the prior three years or six or more unpaid toll violations with at least one occurring after the effective date of the bill.

If the vehicle owner cannot demonstrate that their violations are "false, mistaken, or unjustified," the DOT can direct the Motor Vehicle Commission to suspend the owner's vehicle registration.

A vehicle owner must receive a notice in the mail about the suspension, which can be lifted once an agreement is reached to rectify the violations.

"No suspension may be imposed more than three years after the violation is committed," the bill said.

The DOT may establish minimum fees to administer the adjudication program.

The DOT will create a 180-day amnesty program that will permit "the reduction of 25 percent of unpaid tolls of $500 or more if all outstanding tolls are otherwise paid in their entirety," the bill said.

The bill would authorize the DOT to "enter into reciprocal agreements with out-of-state tolling entities, interstate tolling entities, or other states to implement a system of unpaid toll collections and enforcement," the bill said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ bill could let drivers arbitrate high unpaid toll fees