More than $500K awarded to Miami Valley domestic violence shelters

The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services has awarded more than $3 million in grants to domestic violence shelters across the state.

Five of these shelters are in the Miami Valley with funding totaling over $500,000:

>> Construction delays at apartment complex near UD continuing to impact students

The funding plans to help community-based, non-profit organizations provide emergency shelter and/or supportive services for victims of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence and their families, according to a media release.

Funds can also be used for COVID-19 testing, vaccine access, mobile health unit access, workforce expansions and more.

All awards will support 15 months of program funding from July 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024.







