More than 57 million pounds of pandemic waste polluting oceans

More than 57 million pounds of personal protective equipment and other COVID-19-related products have polluted the oceans since the start of the pandemic, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with professor Amina Traoré Schartup of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego to discuss the environmental impact of such widespread waste and what can be done to reduce it.