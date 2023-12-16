More than 60 migrants feared drowned off Libya, IOM says

More than 60 migrants are believed to have drowned in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, the International Organization for Migration has said.

Citing survivors, the UN agency said on Saturday the vessel left the city of Zuwara with around 86 people on board.

It said high waves had swamped the boat and that 61 migrants including children were missing and presumed dead.

Libya is among the main departure points for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean and enter Europe.