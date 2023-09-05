More than 60 protesters named in RICO indictment connected to Atlanta public safety training center

Court officials have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that 61 people have been indicted in a racketeering case tied to protests at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The Georgia Attorney General’s office will be prosecuting the case. Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the election interference indictment case, originally drew the training center case but recused himself from the case.

“The undersigned regularly collaborated with the Prosecution Division of the Georgia Attorney General’s Office and discussed aspects of the investigation that led to this indictment.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News at Noon and WSBTV.com for latest.

Each of the 61 defendants have been indicted for violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act.

The following also face one count of domestic terrorism and one count of arson in the first degree: Najda Geier, Madeleine Feola, Emily Murphy, Francis Carroll and Ivan Ferguson.

Marlon Kautz, Adele Maclean and Savannah Patterson also face 15 counts of money laundering.

The council approved legislation in 2021 that authorized a ground lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the training facility along Key Road.

Since its approval, the project has been controversial leading to clashes between police and protesters at the future site.

Opposition to the facility grew louder after Manuel Teran, 26, was shot and killed during a Jan. 18 raid at the site. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Teran opened fire on troopers as they tried to clear the site.

Within the past year, dozens of protesters have also been arrested on domestic terrorism charges. Back in May, the GBI also arrested three people connected to protests on money laundering and charity fraud charges.

Construction on the new training facility is already in progress.