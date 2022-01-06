More than 60 Texans linked to Jan. 6 charged by the feds

Nicole Cobler
·2 min read

Data: GW Program on Extremism; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

At least 63 federal cases have been brought against Texans involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol, and thus far, six have been sentenced.

Details: At least seven of the cases are out of Central Texas: two from Travis County and one each from Hays, Williamson, Comal, Caldwell, Bastrop and Blanco counties, per an analysis from George Washington University.

  • Texas is in line with Pennsylvania for the second-highest number of federal cases. Florida topped the list with 76 cases against residents, according to national analysis from George Washington University.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Federal records give a window into how Central Texans were involved in the attack:

  • Joseph Cable Barnes, an Austin real estate agent, was indicted in March and faced multiple charges related to the attack on the Capitol. Months later, Barnes died in a motorcycle crash after he ran a red light and collided with another vehicle

  • Samuel Christopher Montoya, an Infowars staffer from San Marcos, was arrested last April. He videotaped his time in the Capitol, and a family member later reported Montoya to the FBI.

  • Central Texas businessman Christopher Ray Grider, who admitted to being in the Capitol during a segment on a local Waco TV station, pleaded not guilty to seven counts and remains out on bond with the requirement that he wear a GPS leg monitor. Grider also provided his own video footage from inside the Capitol to the news station.

Others were arrested in Austin:

  • Zvonimir Joseph Jurlina, a New York resident, was apprehended in Austin and charged with destruction of property, aiding and abetting and act of physical violence on grounds. He live-streamed from the Capitol and posted to his YouTube channel.

  • Felipe Antonio Martinez, a California resident, was arrested in Austin in June. The indictment alleged that he and five other California men communicated with each other for months to coordinate the effort to disrupt the joint session of Congress.

The federal database does not yet indicate jail time for any of the men.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mother said 5-year-old autistic son is responsible for baby's death; doctor says 'no way'

    Testimony was heard Wednesday about who might be responsible for the death of a Lecompte 2-month-old boy — his mother or his 5-year-old brother.

  • Missing Midlands 15-year-old girl hasn’t been seen for days, SC sheriff’s office says

    Anyone who has seen the teenager is asked to call 803-435-4414, or 888-CRIME-SC.

  • Gavi and India's Bharat discuss possible COVAX use of Covaxin

    The Gavi vaccine alliance is in talks with India's Bharat Biotech over potential procurement of the company's Covaxin COVID-19 shot for the COVAX global vaccine distribution programme, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. The World Health Organization in November gave Covaxin, India's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, approval for emergency use.

  • Frustrated German towns urge leaders to plan for fourth COVID dose

    German towns have appealed to authorities for less "flying by the seat of your pants" and more "forward-thinking planning," as the country looks likely to miss its vaccination target for January. Local leaders have described the vaccine rollout as chaotic, complaining of a lack of communication about when and how much vaccine they would receive, which made it difficult to plan. Germany has a low rate of vaccination compared with some other western European countries: 71.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 40.9% have received a booster shot.

  • Britain reports record COVID-19 prevalence as Omicron surges

    Britain on Wednesday reported record COVID-19 prevalence for the last week of 2021, with one in 15 people in England infected, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said cases were increasing at the fastest rate ever. Johnson has resisted imposing stringent lockdown measures in England. Instead, he has bet that a vaccine booster drive and caution among the population will be enough to constrain the latest wave of infections, despite the arrival of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

  • Infections at record high, hospitalisations low as Omicron sweeps Israel

    Data from Israel on Thursday supported growing evidence worldwide that Omicron causes milder illness than previous variants of the coronavirus, even as the country grappled with a record number of daily infections. Total hospitalisations on Wednesday stood at 363 patients, after the Health Ministry reported more than 16,000 new cases - a record high in Israel since the start of the pandemic - with a daily increase of 34 people falling severely ill. During the height of Israel's Delta variant wave, the record number of people infected topped 11,000, with the number of those falling severely ill increasing daily by around 100 and 1,300 people hospitalized.

  • Billionaire Richard Branson says recovering from 'mild' case of COVID

    Stressing the importance of vaccinations, Branson urged all eligible individuals to get their booster shots. Omicron appears to be far more easily transmitted than previous strains of the virus, though the World Health Organization has said that the evidence so far suggests the variant is causing less severe illness.

  • Biden urges U.S. to reject Trump lies on anniversary of Capitol attack

    President Joe Biden will urge Americans to reject lies and live by the "light of truth" in remarks on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Biden, a Democrat, defeated Republican Trump in the 2020 election, but the former president has falsely claimed the vote was marred by fraud, and his speech two weeks before Biden's inauguration urging supporters to fight fueled a deadly riot at the Capitol, a symbol of U.S. democracy. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are slated to speak at the Capitol on Thursday and the White House said Biden would assign "singular responsibility" https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-president-biden-lay-out-trumps-singular-responsibility-jan-6-attacks-2022-01-05 to Trump for the violence a year ago.

  • Pope marks Epiphany by decrying consumerism

    Pope Francis marked Epiphany on Thursday by encouraging people to shake off consumeristic “tyranny” and crises of faith in lives and societies and instead find the courage to work for justice and brotherhood in societies dominated by what he called the “sinister logic of power.” During Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, the pontiff marked the Catholic feast day of Epiphany, which recalls the visit, recounted in the Gospel, of three Magi, or wise men, to Baby Jesus, and their sense of wonder at the encounter. Francis in his homily urged people to move past the “barriers of habit, beyond banal consumerism, beyond a drab and dreary faith, beyond the fear of becoming involved and serving others and the common good."

  • Factbox-Trump's false claims debunked: the 2020 election and Jan. 6 riot

    A year after a mob of Donald Trump's supporters assaulted the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat, the Republican former president continues to repeat false claims blaming widespread voting fraud for his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump and his supporters also have sought to play down or deny the violence that unfolded at the seat of the U.S. Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. Here are some examples of the repudiation of Trump's false claims by state and federal officials.

  • Japan's security role and Taiwan seen in focus at 'two-plus-two' talks with U.S

    The question of Japan's security role at a time of rising tension over Taiwan is likely to figure prominently at a meeting on Friday between the foreign and defence ministers of Japan and the United States. The so-called two-plus-two talks will take place a day after Japan signed a defence cooperation pact with Australia, and as concern about China's increased military and economic might looms large. Tension over democratically ruled Taiwan has risen over the past two years as China steps up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty over the island it claims as its "sacred" territory.

  • A Texas high school athlete was brutally beaten at a party with friends. Now his family is suing over a dozen of his classmates and their parents for $50 million in damages.

    Cole Hagan, a high school junior, was at a pool party when he was lured outside and then attacked by a friend. His family is seeking justice, their lawyer said.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict will 'very likely' get tossed and her case retried after juror comments on sexual abuse, experts say

    "It's an absolute disaster," a former federal prosecutor told Insider. "This entire conviction may get tossed and we may have to retry the case."

  • Teacher accused of sexual acts with student at her South Carolina home, cops say

    Officials said she faces a sexual battery charge.

  • Fugitive Mob Boss Captured After Being Spotted on Google Street View

    Google MapsWhen police arrested Gioacchino Gammino—one of Italy’s most wanted mafia fugitives—in a Madrid suburb last week, he asked how on earth they found him. Did someone rat him out or did he accidentally leave a clue?Gammino insisted he had not called his family for more than a decade and had been living under a false name. “We saw you on Google Maps,” the police told him, showing him a fuzzy photo of himself standing outside a greengrocer store in 2018.Gammino, 61, had escaped from Rome’s

  • Dad of Missing 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery Admitted to ‘Bashing’ Her, Cops Say

    NH AGWhen the father of Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old who was reported missing two years after she was last seen in New Hampshire, was arrested on Tuesday, it shined a light on his disturbing history of alleged violence that included shooting a man in the head during a drug deal gone wrong.Adam Montgomery, 31, was booked Tuesday evening on an array of charges, including felony second-degree assault in connection with 2019 conduct against his daughter, Harmony, the New Hampshire Attorney Gener

  • Man Allegedly Fabricated SpaceX Job Offer Then Dismembered Parents When They Discovered His ‘Web of Lies’

    In a trial that began this week in Wisconsin, prosecutors accuse Chandler Halderson of murdering his parents and scattering their remains across Southern Wisconsin

  • Ex-boss paid Georgia worker’s final wages in oily pennies. Now the feds are involved

    The auto repair shop owner is at the center of a complaint filed by the Department of Labor.

  • Florida deputies who shared an infant child took their own lives, their sheriff said

    A 1-month-old baby boy has been orphaned and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning. Both of the child’s parents, deputies with the sheriff’s office, took their own lives late last week and early this week.

  • Man Indicted For 2010 Murder Of Former Girlfriend's 13-Year-Old Daughter

    A Texas man has been indicted for the 2010 murder of his former live-in girlfriend’s daughter as prosecutors reveal for the first time how she was killed. A grand jury in Mitchell County indicted Shawn C. Adkins, 35, last week on one count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence in the death of Colorado City girl Hailey Dunn, 13, local outlet KTAB-TV reports. In court documents obtained by KTAB, prosecutors allege that Adkins killed the eighth-grader by striking her in the head with a