More than 60% of Ukrainian refugees have no plans to return to Ukraine until the war ends

·2 min read
Ukrainian refugees
Ukrainian refugees

According to the survey, 65% of Ukrainians plan to stay in the country they relocated to at the beginning of the war, 9% of respondents plan to move to another country next month.

Security, family ties and access to the labor market are the main factors influencing the decisions of Ukrainians.

The survey results also showed that 16% of respondents plan to return to Ukraine in the next two months. 15% plan to stay in Ukraine only temporarily to visit family, pick up necessary things or help relatives evacuate. 40% of the respondents, among those who expressed their desire to return, plan to do so next month.

Read also: UWC chief on how Ukrainian diaspora around the world helps their motherland in wartime

However, the plans of Ukrainian refugees differ significantly depending on the region of their original residence, the amount of time passed since the move, as well as the country they moved to.

In particular, the survey notes that among refugees from Kyiv and the west of Ukraine, there is ahigher proportion of those who plan to return compared to those who left from the east and north of the country.

Among the Ukrainians who plan to stay in the country where they are at the moment, there are more than a half of people who care for children or elderly relatives who left with them; those who left in the first days of the invasion, as well as those who live in provided housing or rent housing on their own.

Read also: Over 66,000 displaced Ukrainians have registered in Kyiv, with 15,000 of them coming from Mariupol

Among the Ukrainian refugees who plan to change their host country, there is a large number of those who left recently, as well as those who live in refugee accommodation centers.

According to the survey, most often such people want to move to Germany (33%), the Czech Republic (7%) or Canada (5%).

It is also noted that 70% of the Ukrainians surveyed left with someone, most often close relatives. 82% of respondents were forced to leave at least one close family member in Ukraine.77% of those surveyed stated that they have a university degree, as well as work experience.

Read also: 1 in 4 Ukrainian evacuees in Polish employment database have found work

The Russian attack forced millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, more than 8 million people have left Ukraine, more than 7 million people have become internally displaced persons. At the same time, some Ukrainians who went abroad are returning home.

In recent weeks, Russia has significantly increased its missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, often attacking civilian targets.

Recommended Stories

  • Uber looked to find 'someone aligned with Putin' and paid a pro-Kremlin lobbyist $300,000 as it sought to grow its influence in Russia, report says

    Uber approached a key associate of oligarch Roman Abramovich in 2015 to see if the billionaire wanted to invest in the company.

  • St. Cloud man returns after fighting for months in Ukraine

    Wearing a Ukrainian Army Uniform, 31-year-old Elias Partridge worked with other volunteers from the U.K. and Europe who were also compelled to help Ukrainians hold their ranks.

  • Biden says US would use force as ‘last resort’ to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons

    The United States would use force to prevent Iran from acquiring or developing nuclear weapons if all other options fail, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden said the US would use its’ military to prevent Iran’s nuclear program from succeeding in bringing about a working nuclear weapon during an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 news. After his interviewer raised prior comments in which Mr Biden had said he’d do anything to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power, she asked if that meant he would use force against Iran.

  • Last maternity clinic in Ukraine-controlled Donbas a lifeline as war closes in

    In the last specialist maternity ward still under Ukrainian control in the eastern Donbas region, the windows are packed with sandbags. Rooms used for births at the Perinatal Centre in the city of Pokrovsk follow the two-wall rule, which says the safest parts of a building are separated from the outside by at least two walls. "Sometimes we've had to deliver babies during shelling," said Dr. Ivan Tsyganok, head of the centre.

  • Record-breaking heat in Texas tests state's power grid

    ERCOT issued a "conservative appeal" calling on Texans to conserve as much electricity as possible.

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine only Russias first target, other countries still to come

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 13 JULY 2022, 17:19 Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has claimed that Russia has deported two million people from Ukraine, and that this is part of its tactics.

  • EV disruptors hit industry speed bumps that have plagued legacy automakers for years

    Electric vehicle startups that promised to disrupt the automotive industry by using a software- and technology-heavy approach are now scrambling to cut costs amid the type of industry slowdown that has bedeviled Detroit automakers over the years. To remain a player in an increasingly competitive business as incumbent automakers introduce their own EVs, startups like Rivian Automotive Inc and Arrival SA will need to tighten their belts and in some cases reinvent themselves, industry officials and analysts said. Those who fail to control their spending or find the right partners could wind up like electric delivery van startup Electric Last Mile Solutions, which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection last month.

  • Texas heat wave puts pressure on state's power grids

    Temperatures reached record-highs on July 10 in Texas driving up a demand in power, straining the state's power grids.

  • Europe faces ageing population nightmare in ‘absolute collapse’

    Europe faces a demographic nightmare as the pandemic accelerates its population crunch, leaving nations grappling with shrinking workforces and rising numbers of elderly to support.

  • Gambia after Yahya Jammeh: 'I'll never get justice'

    Years after the notorious leader's election defeat, his alleged victims are still searching for justice.

  • Europeans reject Israeli charges against Palestinian NGOs

    Nine European countries said Tuesday that they have seen “no substantial evidence” to support Israel's allegations that six Palestinian civil society groups are terrorist organizations and would not change their policies on supporting the groups. The rare joint statement was a major rebuke of Israel, which backlisted the groups as terrorist organizations last October but has provided little evidence to support its allegations. The rights groups denied the allegations and accused Israel of escalating a long-standing crackdown on Palestinian opposition to its decades-long military rule.

  • 'Puppet' leaders in occupied Ukraine face attacks; Russian general 'liquidated': Live updates

    Anti-Russian sentiment in occupied areas of Ukraine has fueled attacks on the pro-Russian officials being placed in positions of authority. Updates.

  • Biden's visit to Israel starts with security issues as US officials fret about Iran's threat

    On the first day of President Biden's Middle East trip, he's expected to emphasize security issues with Israel.

  • Belarusian regime wants to allow KGB to control people leaving the country

    Evropeiska Pravda - Monday, 11 July 2022, 22:14 The Belarussian parliament has registered a draft bill proposing that the Belarussian KGB be allowed to restrict citizens' rights to leave the country for a period of up to six months if it is "contrary to the interests of national security".

  • How fair are criticisms of Biden’s response to Roe’s repeal?

    Many members of the president's own party have rebuked him for not being more aggressive, but his defenders say the limits of his office mean there's only so much he can do.

  • Rivian Might Be Laying Off Workers. That’s Actually Good News.

    Most of the potential job losses are among employees in nonmanufacturing and duplicate functions, Bloomberg reported.

  • In Mideast, Biden cites 'bone deep' bond between US, Israel

    Joe Biden opened his first visit to the Mideast as president on Wednesday by declaring a “bone deep” bond between the United States and Israel and pledging to strengthen economic connections between the two countries going forward. “We have a full agenda over the next few days, because the relationship between Israel and the United States covers every issue that matters to our mutual future,” said Biden, who was making his 10th visit to Israel. Israeli officials said Iran's quickly evolving nuclear program is at the top of their agenda for talks with the U.S. president.

  • If You Want To Lose Weight, Counting Macros May Be A Better Bet Than Other Diets

    Counting macros (protein, carbs, and fat) can help you lose more weight than counting calories, as long as you do it the right way—here's how, according to RDs.

  • White House: To help salmon, dams may need to be removed

    The Biden administration on Tuesday released two reports arguing that removing dams on the lower Snake River may be needed to restore salmon runs to sustainable levels in the Pacific Northwest, and that replacing the energy created by the dams is possible but will cost $11 billion to $19 billion. The reports were released by the White House Council on Environmental Quality. “Business as usual will not restore salmon,” said Brenda Mallory, chair of the council.

  • Russia gives exiting firms time by pausing asset seizure law

    Moscow's plan to implement a new law enabling authorities to seize the assets of Western firms leaving the country failed to get through parliament before the summer recess, giving companies more time to negotiate exits. Russia's parliamentary session ended last week without the bill being passed. Some experts now doubt whether the proposed law will be implemented at all.