More than 60% of Ukrainian refugees have no plans to return to Ukraine until the war ends

Ukrainian refugees

According to the survey, 65% of Ukrainians plan to stay in the country they relocated to at the beginning of the war, 9% of respondents plan to move to another country next month.

Security, family ties and access to the labor market are the main factors influencing the decisions of Ukrainians.

The survey results also showed that 16% of respondents plan to return to Ukraine in the next two months. 15% plan to stay in Ukraine only temporarily to visit family, pick up necessary things or help relatives evacuate. 40% of the respondents, among those who expressed their desire to return, plan to do so next month.

However, the plans of Ukrainian refugees differ significantly depending on the region of their original residence, the amount of time passed since the move, as well as the country they moved to.

In particular, the survey notes that among refugees from Kyiv and the west of Ukraine, there is ahigher proportion of those who plan to return compared to those who left from the east and north of the country.

Among the Ukrainians who plan to stay in the country where they are at the moment, there are more than a half of people who care for children or elderly relatives who left with them; those who left in the first days of the invasion, as well as those who live in provided housing or rent housing on their own.

Among the Ukrainian refugees who plan to change their host country, there is a large number of those who left recently, as well as those who live in refugee accommodation centers.

According to the survey, most often such people want to move to Germany (33%), the Czech Republic (7%) or Canada (5%).

It is also noted that 70% of the Ukrainians surveyed left with someone, most often close relatives. 82% of respondents were forced to leave at least one close family member in Ukraine.77% of those surveyed stated that they have a university degree, as well as work experience.

The Russian attack forced millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, more than 8 million people have left Ukraine, more than 7 million people have become internally displaced persons. At the same time, some Ukrainians who went abroad are returning home.

In recent weeks, Russia has significantly increased its missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, often attacking civilian targets.