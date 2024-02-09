More than 60 young people helped with homelessness

Action for Children said it also helped more than 40 people with substance abuse issues

More than 60 young people in Guernsey were helped with housing problems and homelessness last year, a charity has said.

Action for Children reported a slight reduction in service users compared with the previous year.

The service also helped more than 40 people with substance abuse issues and helped place four young people in emergency accommodation.

Aaron Davies, from the charity, said he was "unbelievably proud" of the work.

"Action for Children's role is to work with young people on a training basis to say actually, if you have the potential to become homeless, let's get working on these good foundations now so that in the future when it comes to holding your first tenancy you're ready to really hold that down and make a good go of it," he said.

"Homelessness is hidden here. It's not just about young people who have no roof over their heads.

"It's those young people in insecure and inadequate housing, young people who for whatever reason don't feel safe wherever they're currently living.

"That's how we define homelessness - it isn't necessarily young people living on the streets."

