More than 600 in Connecticut must be revaccinated due to improper storage of Pfizer shot

More than 600 people recently vaccinated against COVID-19 in Connecticut must get the jab again because of improper storage of the shots.

Had the Pfizer shots not been kept at such a cold temperature, close to 650 people who got the vaccine at the New Haven Health Department clinic between Dec. 23 and Feb. 7 would not now need to rush out for a do-over, The Hartford Courant reports.

Improper storage risks rendering the shots less effective, something Pfizer warned city officials of, Health Director Maritza Bond, according to the paper.

“After consulting with Pfizer and the Connecticut Department of Public Health it was recommended that those who received the improperly stored Pfizer vaccine or booster get revaccinated as soon as they can,” said Bond.

Despite the possible reduced effectiveness, there has not been any indication that the improper storage — in New Haven or elsewhere in the U.S. — resulted in adverse effects, the paper reports.

Because of the mishap, which Mayor Justin Elicker said was identified during inventory of the city’s shots, New Haven will now take a look at the policies and procedures surrounding vaccine storage. This will include assistance from DPH, at the mayor’s request, the Courant reports.

Beginning Saturday, said Elicker, the city will contact “those who may be affected via letter, phone and email addresses we have on file and will notify them of the nearest clinic to get revaccinated.”

Those individuals who will need to be revaccinated are encouraged to find a site at covid19.newhavenct.gov.