At least 68 dead after passenger plane crashes into gorge in Nepal; cause of crash unknown
A plane, operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, was carrying 68 passengers, including 15 foreign nationals on a 27-minute flight when it crashed.
A plane, operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, was carrying 68 passengers, including 15 foreign nationals on a 27-minute flight when it crashed.
A passenger plane crashed in central Nepal, on Sunday, January 15, killing at least 30 people, according to local news reports.Sixty-eight passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines flight that crashed in Pokhara after taking off from Kathmandu, the Kathmandu Post reported.Footage by Diwas Bohora shows a plane flying low before it crashed in Pokhara, next to the Seti River.“I was not sure that the plane was going to crash but this is the turning point for the new airport,” he told Storyful.Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called an emergency meeting at the Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu following the crash, his office said. Dahal directed “all the government bodies” to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations. Credit: Diwas Bohora/@channeld4641 via Storyful
Rescue operations were underway on Sunday, January 15, after a Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed in central Nepal with 72 people on board.Sixty-eight passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines flight that crashed in Pokhara after taking off from Kathmandu, the Kathmandu Post reported.Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called an emergency meeting at the Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu following the crash, his office said. Dahal directed “all the government bodies” to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.Yeti Airlines said six children, including three infants, were on board the flight.Footage by Diwas Bohora shows rescue crews near the crash site in Pokhara. Credit: Diwas Bohora/@channeld4641 via Storyful
Deputies say they've been investigating him for over a month.
Andrew Morton interviewed the late royal was interviewed for his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words.
Lisa Marie Presley had four children. Her son, Benjamin, died in 2020 by suicide, leaving Presley in a state of grief. This is what she has said about her kids.
Sheriff's officials have made an arrest in the murder of a Camarillo man reported missing in July. His body was found by hikers in October.
The Titans have their eyes on a couple of Chiefs assistants as they look for a new offensive coordinator. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team has requested interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy. Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator in Kansas City since 2018 and has [more]
He'll likely get a fourth season in South Florida.
The Treasury Department announced it will be taking "extraordinary measures" as the government is projected to hit the debt ceiling.
Chargers WR Mike Williams is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks.
Donall Brian Healy told Insider the pilot informed passengers that an American flight had passed in front of them, forcing it to stop very suddenly.
Videos on social media show the Yeti Airlines flight turning onto its side just before it hit the ground as it went to land at Pokhara airport.
The upstart cruise line offers a very different experience and it's making a major play for passengers loyal to its rivals.
The author's first business class ride on a long-haul Air New Zealand flight had fine dining, hot towels, and turn-down service for lie-flat seats.
Insider's writer paid $282 for a private cabin on a state ferry in Alaska's Inside Passage instead of a major cruise and would gladly book again.
STORY: Scores of people were killed on Sunday when a plane crashed in Nepal.The Yeti Airlines domestic flight was carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu when it went down in Pokhara in clear weather, according to officials from Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority.Footage shows rescuers scouring the wreckage and scorched earth around the site.Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, said it was a "tragic" incident and that he'd be calling an emergency cabinet meeting, with an ongoing investigation into the cause.A Yeti Airlines spokesman confirmed those aboard the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft included two infants and four crew members.It was also carrying international passengers including five Indians, four Russians and one Irish, two South Koreans, one Australian, one French and one Argentine national.Deadly air incidents are common in Nepal, which has small airports in mountainous terrain where weather conditions can change quickly.And the European Union has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.The Sunday crash is Nepal's worst since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.
Severe turbulence on the December flight from Phoenix to Honolulu knocked one passenger unconscious and injured 25, The New York Times reported.
There will be more police and FHP troopers on the road this holiday weekend.
A TikToker has done the Lord’s work, exposing a cop for prejudice and reading him for absolute filth. In a video of a traffic stop, Charlotte Carter called out a Chesterfield, Va. officer for ticketing mostly Black people while on duty, a trend reported across all of the state’s police departments, per the Daily Mail.
My free upgrade to first class got me into the exclusive Chelsea Lounge at JFK Airport, complimentary breakfast, and a pre-flight hot towel.