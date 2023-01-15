At least 68 dead after passenger plane crashes into gorge in Nepal; cause of crash unknown

Reuters Videos

STORY: Scores of people were killed on Sunday when a plane crashed in Nepal.The Yeti Airlines domestic flight was carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu when it went down in Pokhara in clear weather, according to officials from Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority.Footage shows rescuers scouring the wreckage and scorched earth around the site.Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, said it was a "tragic" incident and that he'd be calling an emergency cabinet meeting, with an ongoing investigation into the cause.A Yeti Airlines spokesman confirmed those aboard the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft included two infants and four crew members.It was also carrying international passengers including five Indians, four Russians and one Irish, two South Koreans, one Australian, one French and one Argentine national.Deadly air incidents are common in Nepal, which has small airports in mountainous terrain where weather conditions can change quickly.And the European Union has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.The Sunday crash is Nepal's worst since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.