More than 65 pounds of fentanyl seized in massive York County drug bust, investigators say

A massive drug bust has led to the largest amount of fentanyl to be taken off the streets of York County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said this bust was part of a year-long investigation that led them to Golden Pond Drive in Clover.

At that location, deputies said they found more than 30,000 grams of fentanyl, which is roughly 65 pounds, as well as other drugs.

The York County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 that major players in the drug trade have been arrested in connection with this case.

On Monday, local law enforcement officers and federal lawmakers urged state lawmakers to create tougher laws that would require people who distribute fentanyl to face more time in jail.

“We need to bring awareness to this issue,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. “Drug dealers are not dealing drugs anymore. They’re dealing death and it does not discriminate.”

