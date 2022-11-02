More than 67 pounds of cocaine seized from Harlingen home

Nov. 2—Authorities searching a Harlingen residence for a man wanted on a felony warrant for evading arrest and detention, found more than 67 pounds of cocaine where the man was found, federal court documents reflect.

Joaquin Sanchez, age and address unknown, was arrested Monday at a Harlingen residence on a warrant charging him with evading arrest and detention, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 30.45 kilograms of cocaine, a federal criminal complaint reads.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Cameron County sheriff's deputies along with Homeland Security Investigations special agents and task force officers went to the Harlingen home to execute a warrant on Sanchez after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip that he was at the location.

Deputies found Sanchez inside the home near the kitchen and dining room area, the federal criminal complaint states. While deputies were taking Sanchez into custody, they "observed large quantities of suspected cocaine in the direct vicinity of Sanchez and in plain view on the dining room table and dining room floor."

Sanchez gave the deputies, and HSI agents consent to search the residence where they found 32 bundles of which tested positive for cocaine. During a post-Miranda interview, Sanchez admitted to distributing the drug in the United States for financial gain, the federal criminal complaint states. He also admitted to storing and delivering drugs on many other occasions.

According to a press release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Department, deputies also found three firearms at the home which they seized.