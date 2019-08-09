More than 7,000 Americans have gender X IDs, a victory for transgender rights. Is it a safety risk, too?

Three years ago, no one in the United States was legally recognized as neither male or female.

Today, thousands of people can point to a gender-neutral marker on state driver's licenses and identification cards, according to records obtained by USA TODAY.

With two more states announcing plans last week to offer a gender X or non-binary marker, advocates say momentum for the option can help validate gender identity but that the designation can also raise safety concerns.

The National Center for Transgender Equality encourages people choose the marker that feels most appropriate and comfortable, said Arli Christian, the organization's director of state policy. More states offering the gender-neutral designation, Christian added, allows more people to access accurate IDs.

At least 7,251 gender X IDs and driver's licenses have been issued in nine states plus Washington, D.C., according to records obtained by USA TODAY from state departments. Indiana is the only state that currently issues gender X IDs that did not respond to USA TODAY's records request.

Although the number of those people who got the marker for increased privacy around their gender versus the number of people who got it to reflect their non-binary identity is unknown, advocates described the progress as exciting.

"I'm really happy for all those people, but I'm not surprised there's quite a few," said Dana Zzyym, a non-binary and intersex activist who has sued the State Department for a gender-neutral passport. "I think the non-binary population will surprise a lot of people in this country."

States issuing gender-neutral IDs

Ten states offer gender X IDs: Arkansas, Oregon, Minnesota, Maine, Utah, Colorado, California, Indiana, Nevada and Vermont. In the coming months, policies in Maryland, New Hampshire and Hawaii will go into effect.

Washington and Pennsylvania announced plans last week to roll out a third gender option, and their departments are expected to pass the rule changes.

In July 2017, Oregon was thought to be the first state to begin issuing gender X IDs, just after Washington, D.C., started its policy. However, Arkansas adopted a policy allowing people to change their gender marker with no questions asked in 2010, and it remains in place today, said spokesperson Scott Hardin of the Department of Finance and Administration.

Five other states join Arkansas in allowing people to self-certify, or designate their own gender, while Maine, Utah, Colorado and Indiana require residents provide documentation for gender changes. Requirements include approval from medical providers, which can be difficult to obtain in places where few doctors are trained to provide gender-affirming care to transgender people, Christian said.

"In order to get the most accurate gender marker on an ID, that reporting should come directly from the individual without additional barriers such as medical documentation and medical provider signatures," Christian said.

Validation? Or discrimination?

Mari Wroblewski, 22, has the opportunity to self-certify their gender maker in California, a state where the Department of Motor Vehicles has issued 2,623 driver's licenses and IDs since January.

A non-binary and intersex person, Wroblewski held on to the paperwork to get the gender X marker for months as the transgender troop ban went into effect and the Trump administration announced plans to scrap rules protecting transgender people from discrimination in homeless shelters and health care.

The feeling of excitement for the marker gave way to concern, Wroblewski told USA TODAY, as they thought about how the X designation can out transgender non-binary people or mark them as "other" in today's political climate.

Wroblewski considered all the people who examine IDs — from TSA agents, bouncers to bank workers — and asked themselves: Do I want to feel validated in my gender, or do I want to feel safe?