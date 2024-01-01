More than $7,000 worth of designer clothing stolen from hotel room, Hall deputies say

Hall County deputies are looking for suspects accused of stealing more than $7,000 in designer items from a hotel earlier this month.

Deputies said it happened at the Holiday Inn Expres on Bristol Industrial Way in Buford early in the morning of Dec. 10.

A hotel guest reported a number of items were stolen from his room, including a designer bag and clothing.

The items stolen were listed as being worth more than $7,000 in total, according to deputies.

At least one suspect was seen wearing an orange hoodie.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Investigator Rodrigues at enrodriguez@hallcounty.org or 770-531-6953.

