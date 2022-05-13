More Than 70 Affordable Housing Destinations in the Southwest, but Mostly in Texas

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bordering the West, the Midwest and the Deep South, the American Southwest is experiencing a population boom. Texas is the fastest-growing state in the country. Arizona is No. 3.

Many of those transplants are flooding the region because of the availability of jobs -- others for the weather -- but many more are there for the affordable housing and high quality of life, which still exist there in abundance.

To find the best cities in the Southwest -- those where life is good but inexpensive -- GOBankingRates used statewide income data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, monthly rent data from ApartmentList, cost-of-living data from AdvisorSmith and livability data from Areavibes.

Livability scores deal with factors like crime statistics and the availability of good schools. Cost-of-living information isn't available for all the cities on the list, but it's included for those that ranked the highest. To account for higher regional prices, the cost-of-living threshold was raised to 110, as 100 represents the national average.

Here's a look at the best places to live well on the cheap in the Southwest.

Arizona

The average monthly income in Arizona is $4,668. That's second highest on the list behind only Texas, and you can stretch those dollars in the Grand Canyon State.

In Tucson, the average renter in a one-bedroom apartment still writes a monthly rent check without a comma. On top of that, the cost of daily life is a little lower than the national average. Phoenix isn't far behind, and the other top cities in Arizona offer a much higher quality of life, often for roughly the same rent.

Tucson

Population: 541,482

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $959

Cost-of-living index: 97.7

Livability score: 65

Phoenix

Population: 1,633,017

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,232

Cost-of-living index: 104.3

Livability score: 65

Catalina Foothills

Population: 50,454

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,169

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 77

Mesa

Population: 499,720

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,290

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 77

Tempe

Population: 187,454

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,349

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 75

Glendale

Population: 247,813

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,207

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 73

New Mexico

Only one city in New Mexico meets the ranking's criteria, Santa Fe, where the rent is good, but not great. The same is true for its livability. The city really shines, however, for its low cost of living, which is more than 7% cheaper than the national average and much lower than the regional threshold. The average monthly income there is $3,988.

Santa Fe

Population: 83,922

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,133

Cost-of-living index: 92.9

Livability score: 65

Oklahoma

Oklahoma's $3,864 average monthly income is the lowest on the list, but in the Sooner State, a little can go a long way. The state capital, Oklahoma City, boasts three-digit rent that's lower than even that of Tucson -- and at nearly 13% below the national average

The cost of living is lower, too. In Norman, rent is even cheaper -- in the low-$800s -- and livability there, as well as in Broken Arrow, earns a rating of "exceptional."

Oklahoma City

Population: 643,692

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $860

Cost-of-living index: 87.3

Livability score: 69

Broken Arrow

Population: 108,496

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,061

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 79

Norman

Population: 122,837

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $812

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 76

Texas

The cliche about everything being bigger in Texas holds up for the purpose of this list, which is thoroughly dominated by the Lonestar State. No regional neighbor even comes close to offering so many cities where quality housing is within reach of the average person.

Every single one of the top eight cities offer triple-digit rent, with Abilene, Lubbock and Killeen in the $700s and College Station, San Angelo and Amarillo in the $800s. The rest of the list is also peppered with cities with sub-$1,000 rent, low living costs and enviable livability scores. To sweeten the pot, the $4,908 average monthly income in Texas is the highest on the list.

College Station

Population: 113,686

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $811

Cost-of-living index: 92.3

Livability score: 79

Abilene

Population: 124,156

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $754

Cost-of-living index: 89.1

Livability score: 75

San Angelo

Population: 100,031

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $865

Cost-of-living index: 90.7

Livability score: 78

Amarillo

Population: 198,955

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $803

Cost-of-living index: 88.2

Livability score: 73

El Paso

Population: 679,813

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $914

Cost-of-living index: 88.6

Livability score: 74

Lubbock

Population: 253,851

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $791

Cost-of-living index: 88.8

Livability score: 68

Killeen

Population: 145,686

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $745

Cost-of-living index: 88.6

Livability score: 67

Waco

Population: 135,858

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $938

Cost-of-living index: 89.5

Livability score: 67

San Antonio

Population: 1,508,083

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,042

Cost-of-living index: 92.7

Livability score: 71

Tyler

Population: 104,789

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,066

Cost-of-living index: 92.8

Livability score: 70

Corpus Christi

Population: 325,780

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $980

Cost-of-living index: 93.3

Livability score: 69

Houston

Population: 2,310,432

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,061

Cost-of-living index: 95.8

Livability score: 67

Dallas

Population: 1,330,612

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,169

Cost-of-living index: 98.5

Livability score: 69

Austin

Population: 950,807

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,455

Cost-of-living index: 106.6

Livability score: 72

Arlington

Population: 395,477

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,068

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 77

Baytown

Population: 76,635

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $853

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 75

Bedford

Population: 49,323

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,305

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 85

Boerne

Population: 15,891

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,247

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 83

Bryan

Population: 84,096

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $949

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 93

Carrollton

Population: 135,834

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,345

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 82

Cedar Park

Population: 74,814

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,457

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 88

Clute

Population: 11,590

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $833

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 72

Conroe

Population: 84,358

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,188

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 85

Denton

Population: 136,195

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,126

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 81

Euless

Population: 55,763

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,317

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 82

Texas Cities, Continued

Fort Worth

Population: 874,401

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,127

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 73

Galveston

Population: 50,241

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $953

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 67

Garland

Population: 238,418

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,129

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 74

Georgetown

Population: 71,004

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,270

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 81

Grand Prairie

Population: 192,565

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,184

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 80

Haltom City

Population: 44,223

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,182

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 72

Humble

Population: 15,864

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $990

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 66

Irving

Population: 239,783

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,249

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 78

Jersey Village

Population: 7,933

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,314

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 87

Kyle

Population: 42,706

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,371

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 83

League City

Population: 103,310

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,347

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 91

Leander

Population: 53,716

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,194

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 82

Lewisville

Population: 106,386

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,370

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 80

Live Oak

Population: 15,855

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,227

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 92

Longview

Population: 81,653

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $885

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 78

Mansfield

Population: 69,557

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,469

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 85

McKinney

Population: 182,055

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,451

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 88

Mesquite

Population: 143,456

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,096

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 70

Midland

Population: 138,549

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $724

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 71

New Braunfels

Population: 79,438

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,361

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 88

North Richland Hills

Population: 70,202

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,222

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 89

Pasadena

Population: 153,350

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $890

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 71

Plano

Population: 287,064

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,453

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 88

Rockwall

Population: 44,101

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,396

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 91

Round Rock

Population: 124,434

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,428

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 87

San Marcos

Population: 63,220

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,152

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 67

Sherman

Population: 42,432

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $908

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 67

Spring

Population: 60,976

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,324

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 77

Stafford

Population: 17,206

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,350

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 79

Temple

Population: 74,762

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $972

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 75

The Woodlands

Population: 113,819

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,221

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 87

Tomball

Population: 11,689

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,071

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 79

Universal City

Population: 20,459

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,112

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 83

Victoria

Population: 67,055

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $863

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 69

Waxahachie

Population: 35,376

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,322

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 84

Webster

Population: 11,222

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,189

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 73

Wells Branch

Population: 12,176

Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,405

Cost-of-living index: N/A

Livability score: 85

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first determined (1) average monthly wages in Q3 2021 for Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) County Employment and Wages news release. GOBankingRates then (2) found cities within the selected states where the average April 2022 rent for a one-bedroom apartment, sourced from ApartmentList, was no greater than 30% of state resident average monthly income (the housing budget guideline recommended by professionals); and (3) the corresponding populations for each city, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities included in the ranking had (4) an overall cost of living index, sourced from AdvisorSmith, no greater than 10% higher than the national average; and (5) livability scores, sourced from AreaVibes, above 65. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 10, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: More Than 70 Affordable Housing Destinations in the Southwest, but Mostly in Texas