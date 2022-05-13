More Than 70 Affordable Housing Destinations in the Southwest, but Mostly in Texas

Bordering the West, the Midwest and the Deep South, the American Southwest is experiencing a population boom. Texas is the fastest-growing state in the country. Arizona is No. 3.

Many of those transplants are flooding the region because of the availability of jobs -- others for the weather -- but many more are there for the affordable housing and high quality of life, which still exist there in abundance.

To find the best cities in the Southwest -- those where life is good but inexpensive -- GOBankingRates used statewide income data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, monthly rent data from ApartmentList, cost-of-living data from AdvisorSmith and livability data from Areavibes.

Livability scores deal with factors like crime statistics and the availability of good schools. Cost-of-living information isn't available for all the cities on the list, but it's included for those that ranked the highest. To account for higher regional prices, the cost-of-living threshold was raised to 110, as 100 represents the national average.

Here's a look at the best places to live well on the cheap in the Southwest.

LordRunar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LordRunar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

The average monthly income in Arizona is $4,668. That's second highest on the list behind only Texas, and you can stretch those dollars in the Grand Canyon State.

In Tucson, the average renter in a one-bedroom apartment still writes a monthly rent check without a comma. On top of that, the cost of daily life is a little lower than the national average. Phoenix isn't far behind, and the other top cities in Arizona offer a much higher quality of life, often for roughly the same rent.

Tucson

  • Population: 541,482

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $959

  • Cost-of-living index: 97.7

  • Livability score: 65

Phoenix

  • Population: 1,633,017

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,232

  • Cost-of-living index: 104.3

  • Livability score: 65

Catalina Foothills

  • Population: 50,454

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,169

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 77

Mesa

  • Population: 499,720

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,290

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 77

Tempe

  • Population: 187,454

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,349

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 75

Glendale

  • Population: 247,813

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,207

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 73

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Only one city in New Mexico meets the ranking's criteria, Santa Fe, where the rent is good, but not great. The same is true for its livability. The city really shines, however, for its low cost of living, which is more than 7% cheaper than the national average and much lower than the regional threshold. The average monthly income there is $3,988.

Santa Fe

  • Population: 83,922

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,133

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.9

  • Livability score: 65

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Oklahoma's $3,864 average monthly income is the lowest on the list, but in the Sooner State, a little can go a long way. The state capital, Oklahoma City, boasts three-digit rent that's lower than even that of Tucson -- and at nearly 13% below the national average

The cost of living is lower, too. In Norman, rent is even cheaper -- in the low-$800s -- and livability there, as well as in Broken Arrow, earns a rating of "exceptional."

Oklahoma City

  • Population: 643,692

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $860

  • Cost-of-living index: 87.3

  • Livability score: 69

Broken Arrow

  • Population: 108,496

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,061

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 79

Norman

  • Population: 122,837

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $812

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 76

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Texas

The cliche about everything being bigger in Texas holds up for the purpose of this list, which is thoroughly dominated by the Lonestar State. No regional neighbor even comes close to offering so many cities where quality housing is within reach of the average person.

Every single one of the top eight cities offer triple-digit rent, with Abilene, Lubbock and Killeen in the $700s and College Station, San Angelo and Amarillo in the $800s. The rest of the list is also peppered with cities with sub-$1,000 rent, low living costs and enviable livability scores. To sweeten the pot, the $4,908 average monthly income in Texas is the highest on the list.

College Station

  • Population: 113,686

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $811

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.3

  • Livability score: 79

Abilene

  • Population: 124,156

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $754

  • Cost-of-living index: 89.1

  • Livability score: 75

San Angelo

  • Population: 100,031

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $865

  • Cost-of-living index: 90.7

  • Livability score: 78

Amarillo

  • Population: 198,955

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $803

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.2

  • Livability score: 73

El Paso

  • Population: 679,813

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $914

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.6

  • Livability score: 74

Lubbock

  • Population: 253,851

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $791

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.8

  • Livability score: 68

Killeen

  • Population: 145,686

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $745

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.6

  • Livability score: 67

Waco

  • Population: 135,858

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $938

  • Cost-of-living index: 89.5

  • Livability score: 67

San Antonio

  • Population: 1,508,083

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,042

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.7

  • Livability score: 71

Tyler

  • Population: 104,789

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,066

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.8

  • Livability score: 70

Corpus Christi

  • Population: 325,780

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $980

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.3

  • Livability score: 69

Houston

  • Population: 2,310,432

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,061

  • Cost-of-living index: 95.8

  • Livability score: 67

Dallas

  • Population: 1,330,612

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,169

  • Cost-of-living index: 98.5

  • Livability score: 69

Austin

  • Population: 950,807

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,455

  • Cost-of-living index: 106.6

  • Livability score: 72

Arlington

  • Population: 395,477

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,068

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 77

Baytown

  • Population: 76,635

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $853

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 75

Bedford

  • Population: 49,323

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,305

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 85

Boerne

  • Population: 15,891

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,247

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 83

Bryan

  • Population: 84,096

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $949

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 93

Carrollton

  • Population: 135,834

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,345

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 82

Cedar Park

  • Population: 74,814

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,457

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 88

Clute

  • Population: 11,590

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $833

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 72

Conroe

  • Population: 84,358

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,188

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 85

Denton

  • Population: 136,195

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,126

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 81

Euless

  • Population: 55,763

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,317

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 82

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas Cities, Continued

Fort Worth

  • Population: 874,401

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,127

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 73

Galveston

  • Population: 50,241

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $953

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 67

Garland

  • Population: 238,418

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,129

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 74

Georgetown

  • Population: 71,004

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,270

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 81

Grand Prairie

  • Population: 192,565

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,184

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 80

Haltom City

  • Population: 44,223

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,182

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 72

Humble

  • Population: 15,864

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $990

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 66

Irving

  • Population: 239,783

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,249

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 78

Jersey Village

  • Population: 7,933

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,314

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 87

Kyle

  • Population: 42,706

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,371

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 83

League City

  • Population: 103,310

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,347

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 91

Leander

  • Population: 53,716

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,194

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 82

Lewisville

  • Population: 106,386

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,370

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 80

Live Oak

  • Population: 15,855

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,227

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 92

Longview

  • Population: 81,653

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $885

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 78

Mansfield

  • Population: 69,557

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,469

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 85

McKinney

  • Population: 182,055

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,451

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 88

Mesquite

  • Population: 143,456

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,096

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 70

Midland

  • Population: 138,549

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $724

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 71

New Braunfels

  • Population: 79,438

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,361

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 88

North Richland Hills

  • Population: 70,202

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,222

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 89

Pasadena

  • Population: 153,350

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $890

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 71

Plano

  • Population: 287,064

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,453

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 88

Rockwall

  • Population: 44,101

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,396

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 91

Round Rock

  • Population: 124,434

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,428

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 87

San Marcos

  • Population: 63,220

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,152

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 67

Sherman

  • Population: 42,432

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $908

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 67

Spring

  • Population: 60,976

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,324

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 77

Stafford

  • Population: 17,206

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,350

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 79

Temple

  • Population: 74,762

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $972

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 75

The Woodlands

  • Population: 113,819

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,221

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 87

Tomball

  • Population: 11,689

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,071

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 79

Universal City

  • Population: 20,459

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,112

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 83

Victoria

  • Population: 67,055

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $863

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 69

Waxahachie

  • Population: 35,376

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,322

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 84

Webster

  • Population: 11,222

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,189

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 73

Wells Branch

  • Population: 12,176

  • Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,405

  • Cost-of-living index: N/A

  • Livability score: 85

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first determined (1) average monthly wages in Q3 2021 for Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) County Employment and Wages news release. GOBankingRates then (2) found cities within the selected states where the average April 2022 rent for a one-bedroom apartment, sourced from ApartmentList, was no greater than 30% of state resident average monthly income (the housing budget guideline recommended by professionals); and (3) the corresponding populations for each city, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities included in the ranking had (4) an overall cost of living index, sourced from AdvisorSmith, no greater than 10% higher than the national average; and (5) livability scores, sourced from AreaVibes, above 65. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 10, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: More Than 70 Affordable Housing Destinations in the Southwest, but Mostly in Texas

