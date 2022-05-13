More Than 70 Affordable Housing Destinations in the Southwest, but Mostly in Texas
Bordering the West, the Midwest and the Deep South, the American Southwest is experiencing a population boom. Texas is the fastest-growing state in the country. Arizona is No. 3.
Many of those transplants are flooding the region because of the availability of jobs -- others for the weather -- but many more are there for the affordable housing and high quality of life, which still exist there in abundance.
To find the best cities in the Southwest -- those where life is good but inexpensive -- GOBankingRates used statewide income data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, monthly rent data from ApartmentList, cost-of-living data from AdvisorSmith and livability data from Areavibes.
Livability scores deal with factors like crime statistics and the availability of good schools. Cost-of-living information isn't available for all the cities on the list, but it's included for those that ranked the highest. To account for higher regional prices, the cost-of-living threshold was raised to 110, as 100 represents the national average.
Here's a look at the best places to live well on the cheap in the Southwest.
Arizona
The average monthly income in Arizona is $4,668. That's second highest on the list behind only Texas, and you can stretch those dollars in the Grand Canyon State.
In Tucson, the average renter in a one-bedroom apartment still writes a monthly rent check without a comma. On top of that, the cost of daily life is a little lower than the national average. Phoenix isn't far behind, and the other top cities in Arizona offer a much higher quality of life, often for roughly the same rent.
Tucson
Population: 541,482
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $959
Cost-of-living index: 97.7
Livability score: 65
Phoenix
Population: 1,633,017
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,232
Cost-of-living index: 104.3
Livability score: 65
Catalina Foothills
Population: 50,454
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,169
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 77
Mesa
Population: 499,720
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,290
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 77
Tempe
Population: 187,454
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,349
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 75
Glendale
Population: 247,813
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,207
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 73
New Mexico
Only one city in New Mexico meets the ranking's criteria, Santa Fe, where the rent is good, but not great. The same is true for its livability. The city really shines, however, for its low cost of living, which is more than 7% cheaper than the national average and much lower than the regional threshold. The average monthly income there is $3,988.
Santa Fe
Population: 83,922
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,133
Cost-of-living index: 92.9
Livability score: 65
Oklahoma
Oklahoma's $3,864 average monthly income is the lowest on the list, but in the Sooner State, a little can go a long way. The state capital, Oklahoma City, boasts three-digit rent that's lower than even that of Tucson -- and at nearly 13% below the national average
The cost of living is lower, too. In Norman, rent is even cheaper -- in the low-$800s -- and livability there, as well as in Broken Arrow, earns a rating of "exceptional."
Oklahoma City
Population: 643,692
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $860
Cost-of-living index: 87.3
Livability score: 69
Broken Arrow
Population: 108,496
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,061
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 79
Norman
Population: 122,837
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $812
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 76
Texas
The cliche about everything being bigger in Texas holds up for the purpose of this list, which is thoroughly dominated by the Lonestar State. No regional neighbor even comes close to offering so many cities where quality housing is within reach of the average person.
Every single one of the top eight cities offer triple-digit rent, with Abilene, Lubbock and Killeen in the $700s and College Station, San Angelo and Amarillo in the $800s. The rest of the list is also peppered with cities with sub-$1,000 rent, low living costs and enviable livability scores. To sweeten the pot, the $4,908 average monthly income in Texas is the highest on the list.
College Station
Population: 113,686
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $811
Cost-of-living index: 92.3
Livability score: 79
Abilene
Population: 124,156
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $754
Cost-of-living index: 89.1
Livability score: 75
San Angelo
Population: 100,031
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $865
Cost-of-living index: 90.7
Livability score: 78
Amarillo
Population: 198,955
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $803
Cost-of-living index: 88.2
Livability score: 73
El Paso
Population: 679,813
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $914
Cost-of-living index: 88.6
Livability score: 74
Lubbock
Population: 253,851
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $791
Cost-of-living index: 88.8
Livability score: 68
Killeen
Population: 145,686
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $745
Cost-of-living index: 88.6
Livability score: 67
Waco
Population: 135,858
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $938
Cost-of-living index: 89.5
Livability score: 67
San Antonio
Population: 1,508,083
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,042
Cost-of-living index: 92.7
Livability score: 71
Tyler
Population: 104,789
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,066
Cost-of-living index: 92.8
Livability score: 70
Corpus Christi
Population: 325,780
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $980
Cost-of-living index: 93.3
Livability score: 69
Houston
Population: 2,310,432
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,061
Cost-of-living index: 95.8
Livability score: 67
Dallas
Population: 1,330,612
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,169
Cost-of-living index: 98.5
Livability score: 69
Austin
Population: 950,807
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,455
Cost-of-living index: 106.6
Livability score: 72
Arlington
Population: 395,477
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,068
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 77
Baytown
Population: 76,635
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $853
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 75
Bedford
Population: 49,323
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,305
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 85
Boerne
Population: 15,891
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,247
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 83
Bryan
Population: 84,096
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $949
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 93
Carrollton
Population: 135,834
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,345
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 82
Cedar Park
Population: 74,814
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,457
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 88
Clute
Population: 11,590
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $833
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 72
Conroe
Population: 84,358
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,188
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 85
Denton
Population: 136,195
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,126
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 81
Euless
Population: 55,763
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,317
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 82
Texas Cities, Continued
Fort Worth
Population: 874,401
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,127
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 73
Galveston
Population: 50,241
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $953
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 67
Garland
Population: 238,418
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,129
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 74
Georgetown
Population: 71,004
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,270
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 81
Grand Prairie
Population: 192,565
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,184
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 80
Haltom City
Population: 44,223
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,182
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 72
Humble
Population: 15,864
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $990
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 66
Irving
Population: 239,783
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,249
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 78
Jersey Village
Population: 7,933
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,314
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 87
Kyle
Population: 42,706
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,371
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 83
League City
Population: 103,310
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,347
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 91
Leander
Population: 53,716
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,194
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 82
Lewisville
Population: 106,386
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,370
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 80
Live Oak
Population: 15,855
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,227
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 92
Longview
Population: 81,653
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $885
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 78
Mansfield
Population: 69,557
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,469
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 85
McKinney
Population: 182,055
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,451
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 88
Mesquite
Population: 143,456
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,096
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 70
Midland
Population: 138,549
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $724
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 71
New Braunfels
Population: 79,438
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,361
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 88
North Richland Hills
Population: 70,202
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,222
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 89
Pasadena
Population: 153,350
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $890
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 71
Plano
Population: 287,064
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,453
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 88
Rockwall
Population: 44,101
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,396
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 91
Round Rock
Population: 124,434
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,428
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 87
San Marcos
Population: 63,220
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,152
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 67
Sherman
Population: 42,432
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $908
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 67
Spring
Population: 60,976
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,324
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 77
Stafford
Population: 17,206
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,350
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 79
Temple
Population: 74,762
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $972
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 75
The Woodlands
Population: 113,819
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,221
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 87
Tomball
Population: 11,689
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,071
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 79
Universal City
Population: 20,459
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,112
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 83
Victoria
Population: 67,055
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $863
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 69
Waxahachie
Population: 35,376
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,322
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 84
Webster
Population: 11,222
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,189
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 73
Wells Branch
Population: 12,176
Average one-bedroom rent, April 2022: $1,405
Cost-of-living index: N/A
Livability score: 85
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first determined (1) average monthly wages in Q3 2021 for Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) County Employment and Wages news release. GOBankingRates then (2) found cities within the selected states where the average April 2022 rent for a one-bedroom apartment, sourced from ApartmentList, was no greater than 30% of state resident average monthly income (the housing budget guideline recommended by professionals); and (3) the corresponding populations for each city, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities included in the ranking had (4) an overall cost of living index, sourced from AdvisorSmith, no greater than 10% higher than the national average; and (5) livability scores, sourced from AreaVibes, above 65. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 10, 2022.
