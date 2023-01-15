More than 70 people arrested on drug-related charges in Mercer County last year

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office released drug arrest statistics for the county in 2022.

Last year 74 people were arrested on drug-related charges and charged with a total of 210 felony drug violations, according to a release.

Deputies said the majority of drugs involved were methamphetamines but fentanyl and heroin were also frequently found.

The Grand Lakes Task Force and the Heroin Interdiction Team helped arrest 36 people.

The Grand Lakes Task Force includes officers and deputies from Mercer and Auglaize County.

The Heroin Interdiction Team is made up of Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies, Celina Police Officers, and Coldwater Police Officers

“We feel like we are making progress in the drug problems throughout the county, but there is still a lot of work to be done to stay on top of it,” Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said in a release.



