More than 70 vapes stolen after a Socastee man broke into a Myrtle Beach area smoke shop

Horry County Police arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of violent second degree burglary last week after stealing 79 vapes from a Socastee smoke shop.

Cian Gromley broke into DG Vaping, 4484 Socastee Blvd, by shattering the front door around 4:20 a.m. on Dec. 19, the police report stated. He told the officers he broke in and stole a drink but officers later found the disposable vape pens in his home. Security footage also captured the Socastee man stealing the pens, according to the arrest warrant.

Disposable vape pens can range in price from $5 to $20, meaning the value of the stolen products could be anywhere from $395 to $1,580.

Gromley is currently being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with bail set at $3,000.