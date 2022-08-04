More than 74,000 Michigan utility customers without power after strong storms

More than 74,000 utility customers across Michigan are without power Thursday after strong storms ripped through the state.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday morning, 26,756 DTE Energy customers and 47,102 Consumers Energy customers were without power.

According to DTE's outage center, there are over 600 crews in the field working on restoration.

Severe thunderstorms left more than 100,000 customers across Michigan without power, utilities reported Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Consumers Energy, the state's largest power provider, had a total of 964 outages and it is also working to restore power across the areas throughout Michigan that the company serves.

DTE Energy's storm update stated that the company will issue an estimated time of restoration as soon as the damage can be determined safely. DTE also urges residents to stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines.

Before the storms rolled in, DTE planned for the outages in some areas, such as Dearborn Heights, by having diesel generators and transformers on standby.

After the summer's storms left many without power for long periods of time, customers of DTE are concerned about the company's reliability as the weather continues to change.

Recently, the Michigan League of Conservation Voters requested oversight hearings on DTE's inability to avoid outages and reconnect consumers during summer storms.

