More than $80,000 worth of jewelry stolen from stores at Yuba Sutter mall, police say

More than $80,000 worth of jewelry in total was stolen from two separate stores at Yuba Sutter Marketplace mall on Sunday afternoon in unrelated cases, according to local police.

The Yuba City Police Department received numerous calls at 12:05 p.m. of two subjects smashing a jewelry display case at Kay Jewelers at the mall, the department said in a news release. The two suspects fled in a gold Cadillac Escalade waiting outside before officers arrived on scene, making off with an estimated $72,000 worth of jewelry.

The officers, who spoke with witnesses and consulted surveillance videos, determined a man and possibly a woman were involved. The two suspects wore ski masks as they approached the store, where the male suspect used a tire iron to smash the case while the other held open a large bag to collect the jewelry, police said.

No one was injured during the incident, officials said.

Yuba City police received another call at 4:42 p.m. from a DA Jewelers employee in Yuba Sutter Marketplace Mall regarding a theft. The employee told officers who arrived that a customer asked to see a piece of jewelry. The employee removed the tray of jewelry from the case to set on the counter when the customer grabbed the tray and ran off.

The suspect, described as a man, made off with an estimated $11,000 worth of jewelry, according to the news release. The employee was not injured.

Both cases are under investigation and appear unrelated, according to police.

Anyone with a tip can call Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661, or the department’s anonymous tip line at 530-822-2026.