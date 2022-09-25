More than 80 dogs seized from York County property, authorities say

More than 80 dogs were seized Sunday morning in an operation to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs in York County, authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State Law Enforcement Division coordinated the operation. York County deputies assisted with the search warrant of a home on Wildcat Creek Road in Rock Hill.

At the property, approximately 50 pit bull dogs and 30 beagles were found. The sheriff’s office said the dogs were taken by York County Animal Control and a contract company that specializes in rescuing fighting dogs.

“Animal cruelty on any level is disturbing,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We’re grateful to work with all levels of law enforcement to combat the evilness of animal fighting. I urge the courts to help render justice from this point moving forward.”

Authorities said three people were arrested on other charges in connection to stolen property and various narcotics charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details have been released.

