More than 80 gunshots fired into Charlotte home, killing 3-year-old boy

Dozens of gunshots rang through a Charlotte, North Carolina, neighborhood just before midnight Wednesday, killing a 3-year-old boy asleep in his great-grandmother’s house.

More than 80 shots were fired into a Charlotte home, caught on a neighbor’s Ring camera on the front porch. Video shows two cars pull up outside the house, stop and then at least two gunmen begin firing at the front door before driving off again.

“At first I thought, I thought I heard gunshots but I really didn’t know. But then when I heard them hitting the door, I knew someone was shooting at my house,” Susie Whitley, the homeowner, told WBTV.

That’s when she heard her granddaughter screaming.

“When I went into his room, my grandson was in there, was holding him and he said, ‘Grandma, I think he’s gone.’ I didn’t want to believe it,” Whitley said.

Asiah Fiqueroia was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

“This is a situation where we have a very young, innocent child who has been taken from the community due to the actions of some individuals who have demonstrated complete disregard for the welfare of their fellow human being,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Maj. Ryan Butler told reporters at the crime scene.

No suspects have been identified or arrested yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 or 704-432-TIPS.