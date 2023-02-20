More than 800 stores are closing across the US in 2023. Here's the full list.

Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing 416 stores in 2023. Ben Tobin

More than a dozen major retailers are expected to close at least 800 US stores in 2023.

Macy's, Walmart, and Big Lots are among the chains shutting down stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close 416 locations — the most of any retailers on the list.

It's not quite the retail apocalypse of prior years, but it's a shakeup nonetheless.

An Insider tally of announcements by major retailers in 2023 finds at least 803 stores set to close during the year across the US.

The rationales are varied: some companies are navigating bankruptcy proceedings, while others say they are aiming to cut costs.

Leading the list is housewares giant Bed Bath & Beyond, which once owned more than 1,500 stores across three brands, but is now aiming to end the year with just 480 locations across two brands.

See the full list:

Bed Bath & Beyond: 416 stores

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the US have been identified as set to close amid ongoing financial turmoil. (It has also filed to shutter all of its 65 stores in Canada.) The company, which had 953 North American stores just over a year ago, says it is aiming for a final count of 360 flagship stores and 120 Buybuy Baby locations.

Tuesday Morning: 265 stores

Xinhua News Agency / Contributor/Getty Images

The Dallas-based home goods company is shuttering more than half of its stores as it reorganizes amid bankruptcy proceedings.

Gap and Banana Republic: up to 74 stores

Marina Nazario/Business Insider

Four Banana Republic stores have already closed this year, two years after parent company Gap said it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. A company-maintained list of completed closures shows 276 stores have been closed since 2020, leaving as many as 74 remaining to hit the stated target.

Party City: 22 stores

Daysi Calavia-Robertson/Newsday RM via Getty Images

12 locations are currently up for auction, while another 10 will close in February as the company navigates bankruptcy.

Walmart: 7 stores

The Walmart logo is seen outside a Walmart store in Burbank, California on August 15, 2022 ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The big box retailer is shuttering five stores and its two remaining pickup-only concepts citing poor performance, following a trend of Walmart closing a handful of stores across various states each year.

Big Lots: 7 stores

Bennett Raglin/AP

The discount chain is shutting down three stores in California and four in Colorado as the retailer moves toward small towns and away from urban areas.

Macy's: 4 stores

REUTERS/Mike Segar

Macy's will close four stores during the first quarter in shopping malls in California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Maryland, as part of its three-year plan to close 125 locations.

The RealReal: 6 stores

The RealReal, founded in 2011, sells secondhand luxury clothing. Brian Ach/Invision for The RealReal/AP Images

The luxury consignment marketplace is shuttering four stores and two consignment offices across the US to cut approximately $2 million costs.

JCPenney: 2 stores

JCPenney had some more basic security measures. Ben Tobin

JCPenney locations in Oswego, New York and Elkhart, Indiana will close this year following the wind-down of over 150 stores since 2020.

Amazon: Unspecified number of stores

Amazon Fresh store Reuters/HENRY NICHOLLS

Amazon said earlier this month that it is closing several Fresh grocery and Go convenience stores, and will pause its planned expansion while the company reevaluates its physical store strategy.

