More than 800 turkeys and chickens distributed at annual NL event

Nov. 15—NEW LONDON — Long lines of cars arrived early for the annual turkey giveaway Wednesday morning at the New London Senior Center, creating a traffic backup.

The line forced the event to start early at 9:50 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m., the time it was originally scheduled to begin.

Volunteers loaded cars passing through the parking lot with more than 800 turkeys and chickens, onions, sweet potatoes, carrots, potatoes and milk.

The turkey giveaway was hosted by Food to the People by FRESH New London with support by City of New London and the Health Improvement Collaborative. The group holds a food distribution weekly on Wednesdays at the senior center.