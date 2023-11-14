More than 800 U.S. counties are 'insulin deserts.' How these senators want to help Americans with diabetes

WASHINGTON — Lacy McGee, 30, spent her last year of graduate school scouring Facebook groups and meeting strangers in Chick-fil-A and grocery store parking lots to obtain enough insulin to get through another week.

McGee, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 17 years old, is one of more than 37 million Americans who live with the disease.

And like many Americans across the United States, McGee has spent years of her life figuring out how to afford the drug and rationing supplies of the medication she needs to survive.

"There's not a second of the day that I don't think about diabetes and for all of that, affording my illness has always been harder than actually living with my illness," the Georgia native told USA TODAY.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said stories like McGee's are why he is pursuing legislation to address health care costs for people across the country.

"One fourth of diabetics report having to ration their insulin, using the insulin leftover from people they know whose loved ones are dead," Warnock told USA TODAY. "Come on. This is the United States of America. This should not be."

On Tuesday, which marks World Diabetes Day, the Georgia lawmaker and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., are releasing an analysis that identified over 800 counties in the United States hit hardest by insulin costs.

The report calls these counties "insulin deserts."

"The crisis that we are seeing impact the uninsured, especially in these insulin deserts," Warnock said. "This report... brings that issue into sharp focus."

'I'd have strangers send me stuff'

Lacy McGee, now 30, was diagnosed at 17 years old with Type 1 diabetes. She spent several years in college rationing supplies of insulin after she lost state Medicaid coverage.

McGee's diabetes diagnosis came as a surprise.

"I didn't believe them at first. Needles were my biggest fear," she said.

Neither of her parents, who were each self employed and divorced, had health insurance at the time of her diagnosis. The Georgia native qualified for state Medicaid and signed up before college.

The threat of losing the insurance was always on her mind. Her endocrinologist began prescribing her extra doses of insulin and told her to save them in anticipation of losing the Medicaid coverage.

That day came when McGee turned 21. She opened her fridge, examined the remaining insulin − much of which had expired − and counted a two-year supply.

McGee did everything she could to obtain insulin and test strips used by those with diabetes. She often relied on friends who had a grandparent pass away to give her supplies or friends in nursing school who would sneak her used vials from the hospital.

"I'd have strangers send me stuff," she said.

Things became dire her last year of graduate school at Mercer University. She turned to Facebook groups and paid people to meet up with her or mail her insulin. She started skipping her daily dose. She became depressed and lost weight.

Even with a full-time job and health insurance today, McGee lives in constant fear of losing her insurance while facing the high cost of insulin, even on a health insurance plan. She has been laid off twice this year, but has been able to join her husband's plan.

"It is so exhausting every day to have diabetes," she said. "...I don't think people realize every additional hurdle to get insulin is just adding to that exhaustion."

813 counties designated as insulin deserts

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., a senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, speaks at the church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Most of the 813 counties designated as insulin deserts − counties with both high rates of uninsured residents and people with diabetes − are concentrated in the southeastern United States, according to the analysis from Warnock and Kennedy's offices.

The analysis found over 75 million non-elderly individuals live in insulin deserts, including over 12 million who are uninsured.

Those living in insulin deserts are less likely to be college graduates, more likely to be people of color and less likely to have high-speed internet, making it even more challenging to navigate patient assistance programs to access insulin.

"If you need insulin, you need insulin. It's not a luxury. It's a requirement," Warnock told USA TODAY.

In 2019, patients without insurance spent an annual average of $996 on insulin, according to a 2022 report from the Department of Health and Human Services. Americans with private insurance or Medicare paid an average of $63 per insulin fill. Uninsured Americans pay on average $123 per fill.

Between 2014 and 2019, the list price of certain types of insulin increased upward of 50%, or more than $500 per unit of insulin.

'Healthcare is a human right'

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Warnock has proposed a solution to combating insulin deserts: A $35 per month cap on insulin products for both individuals with private insurance plans and those who are uninsured.

He introduced the bipartisan Affordable Insulin Now Act of 2023 with Kennedy earlier this year. The legislation would help nearly 2.5 million Americans who have private insurance and use insulin.

"Healthcare is a human right, and I have long been focused on this issue," Warnock told USA TODAY.

The legislation would also create a new program for uninsured Americans to access insulin for no more than $35 per month and reimburse insulin providers for costs above $35.

The Congressional Budget Office found the private insurance copay cap would cost around $629 million over 10 years. The Health and Human Services Department estimates the program to cap the cost of insulin for uninsured Americans would at $670 million over 10 years, according to the analysis.

It currently costs the U.S. $413 billion in annual expenses for diabetes care.

"If we don't get this bill across the finish line, these are the folks we're going to leave behind and unnecessarily so," Warnock said. "It will cost us more not to do this by far than it does to do it."

It's been an issue Warnock has championed throughout his time in Congress. And he has seen the effects of diabetes as a pastor meeting with families dealing with the disease or amputation, dialysis and other related factors.

In 2022, Warnock introduced legislation that capped the out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35 for people with private insurance and Medicare plans. The bill received bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.

He later secured a provision of his legislation - a $35 cap for Medicare recipients − in the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law August 2022.

Warnock and Kennedy's bill introduced this year has six Republican cosponsors: Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy.

Democratic co-sponsors include: Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen, Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"There is a bipartisan path to getting this done and I just want us to get it done sooner than later," Warnock said.

Combating high insulin prices

Mutima Jackson-Anderson's mother, Ruby A. Neeson, attended her daughter's wedding wearing a hospital patient ID wristband. She had been hospitalized a week before the wedding because of diabetes complications and the doctors granted her a four-hour release to attend the wedding. Neeson died from Type 2 diabetes at 54 years old.

Mutima Jackson-Anderson's mother died from Type 2 diabetes complications at 54 years old. She had to stop working as a school teacher after her diagnosis, creating income challenges as she combated the disease. It later became degenerative, affecting her vision and leading to a lower limb amputation.

"We saw diabetes in our family as this monster," Jackson-Anderson, 46, told USA TODAY.

The Duluth, Georgia, native started the Ruby A. Neeson Diabetes Awareness Foundation in honor of her mother. Its focus is to provide peer support to those who receive diabetes diagnoses and help individuals understand the emotional and financial aspects of the disease.

But she called on Congress to support bipartisan bills that address the high costs of insulin.

"I really feel that it should be free because this is a life saving therapy," Jackson-Anderson said. "I just think it's a humanity issue. If this is something that they need, why not make it available?"

There have been efforts in 25 states and the District of Columbia that have implemented insulin copay caps and other efforts to lower the cost of insulin. Last March, three insulin manufacturers announced steps to lower the price of the drug. One company, Eli Lilly, announced out of pocket costs for insulin would be capped at $35.

But Warnock said there shouldn't be a need to rely on these companies taking voluntary actions to lower the price of the medication.

"They just need a little public policy nudge, a little legislative nudge, and I intend to give them one," he said.

Mutima Jackson-Anderson (left) next to her mother, Ruby A. Neeson, at her wedding. Neeson passed away from Type 2 diabetes at 54 years old. Now, Jackson-Anderson has launched a foundation in her mother's name to provide support to those who receive diabetes diagnoses.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate is tackling crushing insulin costs for hardest-hit Americans