More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents reported in US since pandemic started

Maya Yang
·2 min read

More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents have been reported across the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a report released on Thursday.

Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that tracks and responds to racially motivated hate crimes towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, received 9,081 reports between 19 March 2020 and this June. A total of 4,548 hate crimes occurred in 2020 and another 4,533 occurred in 2021.

Since the coronavirus was first reported in China, members of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the US have faced bigotry in the form of verbal harassment and physical attacks. Many blame Donald Trump for helping to stir anti-Asian sentiment by using racist terms when referring to the virus, such as “Chinese virus” and “kung flu”.

According to the report, 63.7% of the incidents involved verbal harassment and 16.5% involved shunning – the deliberate avoidance of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. About 13.7% of the reports were of physical assault, the third-largest category of total reported incidents. Civil rights violations accounted for 11% of the incidents while online harassment made up 8.3%.

Incidents reported by women made up 63.3% of all reports.

The number of seniors – 60 years old and older - reporting hate crimes increased from 6.5% in 2020 to 7.2% in 2021. Since the pandemic began, the majority of the headline-making attacks have involved senior Asians across the country, with many being beaten, kicked, shoved or stabbed.

Related: Americans deeply divided over US progress on racial inequality, report finds

“When you encourage hate, it’s not like a genie in a bottle where you can pull it out and push it back in whenever you want,” said Manjusha Kulkarni, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate and executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council. “There’s too much perpetuating these belief systems to make them go away.”

Kulkarni cites several factors that contributed to the data, including a reopened economy that resulted in increased public interactions and opportunities to attack. Moreover, a reporting spike usually occurs after a high-profile incident such as the March 16 Atlanta spa shootings that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

In May, Joe Biden signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, expediting the justice department’s review of hate crimes and making grants available in order to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of racially charged incidents.

Stop AAPI Hate praised the bill but criticized its focus on law enforcement over community-led reform.

“Because the act centers criminal law enforcement agencies in its solutions, it will not address the overwhelming majority of incidents reported to our site, which are not hate crimes, but serious hate incidents,” the coalition said in a statement in May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents since pandemic began

    The frequency of anti-Asian incidents — from taunts to outright assaults — reported in the United States so far this year seems poised to surpass last year despite months of political and social activism, according to a new report released Thursday. Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition that became the authority on gathering data on racially motivated attacks related to the pandemic, received 9,081 incident reports between March 19, 2020, and this June. Since the coronavirus was first reported in China, people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent have been treated as scapegoats solely based on their race.

  • Trudeau condemns Chinese court's 11-year sentence in Canadian's espionage case

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Chinese court's sentencing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage on Wednesday was "absolutely unacceptable" and called for his immediate release. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the sentencing in a statement, saying that proceedings against Spavor and another Canadian charged with espionage were an attempt to use people as "bargaining chips". The espionage cases are embroiled in a wider diplomatic spat involving Washington and Beijing, and Spavor's sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court not to extradite her to the United States.

  • More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents stem from 'anti-immigrant nativism' amid pandemic, nonprofit group says

    More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents have happened in the United States since March 2020, according to a nonprofit organization tracking incidents of hate and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

  • Seungri: Former K-pop star jailed for gambling and organising sex work

    Seungri, whose former band Big Bang has sold 140 million records, is given a three-year prison term.

  • No charges for YouTuber Jake Paul in 2020 Arizona looting

    Paul, 24, known for his viral YouTube pranks, was being investigated after he filmed looting at a shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona in May 2020 at the height of nationwide protests by Black Lives Matter supporters. "Based upon the investigation and evidence available at this time, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is not pursuing federal charges against Jake Paul for his conduct," the U.S. Attorney's office in Arizona said in a statement. Misdemeanor charges against Paul had already been dismissed.

  • Feds warn of potential violence fueled by false election claims

    DHS said it has seen an uptick in calls for violence sparked by groundless claims of fraud in the 2020 election and the alleged “reinstatement” of Trump.

  • Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended on Social Media Over COVID Misinformation

    The Republican lawmakers were barred from using their accounts on YouTube and Twitter, respectively

  • A Lawyer's Deathbed Confession About a Sensational 1975 Kidnapping

    Before dawn on Aug. 17, 1975, about 60 police officers and FBI agents charged into the New York City apartment of a fireman named Mel Patrick Lynch. The living room was dimly lit; its blinds were drawn. Lynch sat on the couch next to the unshaven, foul-smelling, bound and blindfolded 21-year-old scion of one of America’s richest families, Samuel Bronfman II, who had been missing for nine days. Authorities arrested Lynch and an accomplice, Dominic Byrne. The men confessed to abducting Bronfman, d

  • Texts show Joel Greenberg arranging for him and Matt Gaetz to meet a woman who 'usually' requires '$400 per meet,' report says

    When the woman asked Greenberg if Gaetz used the same website he used to communicate with her, Greenberg said, "He knows the deal :)," a report says.

  • Chicago police boss calls judge's release of suspect charged in officer's death 'an outrage'

    Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown slammed a local judge's decision to release one of the suspects charged in connection to Officer Ella French's death on bond.

  • Maskless California man bullies the wrong 'Korean Uncle' as H Mart Ahjummas come to his defense

    A man who caused a ruckus after refusing to wear a mask at an H Mart in California was forced to leave the store as its manager and customers stood together to kick him out. Emilie Tan (@emilieeetan), who was shopping with her boyfriend, managed to film parts of the chaos. Tan told NextShark that they first found the man arguing with the manager at the back of the store.

  • San Diego sheriff's department faces blowback over fentanyl video

    The San Diego Sheriff's Office responded to criticism from health experts after it released body camera video appearing to show an officer reeling from a near-death exposure to fentanyl.

  • ‘Impatient’ customer waiting to pay for beer shoots clerk in groin, NC video shows

    The clerk was shot in the legs and groin.

  • Inside the US Marshal manhunt for long-missing fugitive behind $350 million bank swindle

    An unassuming Brooklyn computer salesman who in 1998 committed one of the nation’s most outlandish bank frauds before making a brazen escape is now the subject of an intensifying global manhunt by the U.S. Marshals. John Ruffo swindled banks out of more than $350 million and was scheduled to start serving a 17-year prison sentence when he vanished. The U.S. Marshals have labeled Ruffo one of their 15 most wanted fugitives and have provided ABC News unprecedented access to their manhunt for the second season of the podcast "Have You Seen This Man," launching today.

  • Mom and son's arrests uncover alleged luxury car thefts worth $528K

    Investigators believe an organized crime ring is involved, and they urge anyone who bought vehicles from one of six businesses to come forward.

  • DA: Landlord in tenant shooting handled eviction 'his way'

    A homeowner accused of shooting three tenants, killing two of them, after an argument over unpaid rent at his Las Vegas home told a witness that “he didn’t want to go through the eviction process,” a prosecutor said Wednesday. Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez “wanted to handle it, quote-unquote, ‘his way,’” Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig told a judge. The judge decided Lozano-Sanchez, 78, should remain jailed without bail pending his arraignment on murder and attempted murder charges in the slayings of two women and the wounding of a man who authorities said was shot nine times.

  • Harvey Weinstein Again Wins Dismissal of Sex Crime Charge

    Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers succeeded again on Thursday in persuading a Los Angeles judge to dismiss one charge of sexual battery, on the grounds that it fell outside the statute of limitations. Weinstein still faces 10 counts of rape and sexual assault, which involve four women and date from 2004 to 2013. The disgraced producer was […]

  • Criminal Justice Prof Set Blazes Across NorCal as Dixie Fire Raged: Cops

    Sonoma State University/GettyA criminal justice professor allegedly went on an arson spree in Northern California along the edges of the gargantuan Dixie Fire in late July.Gary Maynard, age 47, set a series of fires in Lassen National Forest and Shasta Trinity National Forest, an area in rural Northern California near where the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, still burns, federal prosecutors allege. California Forestry Department agents arrested him Saturday. He is charged with

  • A GOP strategist was arrested on 10 felony counts of underage sex trafficking, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice

    Anton Lazzaro is accused of having "conspired with others to recruit and solicit six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts" last year.

  • Boise police arrested a man for not wearing mask in Costco. Now, he wants $4.5 million

    It wasn’t his first arrest related to masks.