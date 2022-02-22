More than 9 years sought for Eagle Point pot robbery, police chase

Feb. 21—Federal prosecutors will seek a sentence of close to a decade in prison for a Portland man who robbed Eagle Point marijuana growers at gunpoint.

Nathan Daniel Perkins, 38, will be sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Medford for his admitted role in a Nov. 2, 2019, home-invasion robbery, in which suspects posed as police and handcuffed the victims, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Medford late last week and earlier news reports.

The suspects allegedly stolethree dozen pounds of processed marijuana along with valuables and a new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV

Perkins pleaded guilty in November to federal charges of robbery and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, making him the second of a nine-suspect ring linked to several similar robberies between September 2019 and the summer of 2020, allegedly orchestrated by Shannon Christopher Harrop.

Harrop was captured by undercover ATF agents in July 2020 following a monthslong undercover investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato intends to seek a sentence of 9 years, 9 months, according to a sentencing brief filed Thursday in his case.

"Perkins was involved in the most egregious acts of the robbery, including entering the home with a loaded shotgun, handcuffing the victims and robbing and threatening the victims," Boccato wrote.

At about 3:30 a.m. Nov. 2, 2019, Perkins and another individual entered a marijuana farm in the 2700 block of Alta Vista Road, Eagle Point, and shouted "Police! Search Warrant," according to the sentencing brief and the plea agreement Perkins signed late last year.

The value of items stolen in the Eagle Point robbery was in excess of $20,000.

Suspect Julia Marie Manring allegedly fled the scene in the VW belonging to one of the victims, and Perkins left in a 2012 BMW 3-Series sedan.

After the robbery, police briefly saw the two vehicles traveling together near Central Point, and followed Perkins in the BMW across three counties, and helped arrange for spike strips to be deployed in Douglas County.

Perkins didn't stop until the BMW lost control south of Winston.

Boccato made public new photos from Perkins' arrest, including the condition of the BMW after the crash, his Nikes, a .40 caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun that police found in the trunk.

He had at least four handcuff keys on him. Inside the wreckage of the BMW, police found handcuffs, tactical vests, a shotgun, a handgun, ski masks, zip ties, a bottle of cologne and valuables reported stolen from the Eagle Point home.

His shoes and cologne helped link him to the crime, according to Boccato.

"The victims noted one of the suspects was wearing Nikes with a large white "swoosh" and had a strong odor of cologne," Boccato wrote.

When he was captured in Douglas County, he was wearing all black clothing that fit the description given by the victims, including black jeans, a black jacket, black Nikes with a white swoosh. He also "smelled strongly of cologne."

Harrop had rented the BMW involved in the robbery, according to an earlier news report. When questioned about it, Harrop reportedly claimed that the car was taken without his permission while he was in Portland.

Another big break in the case occurred on April 25, 2020, when a robbery in rural Josephine County went sideways. A suspect involved in the robbery became a confidential informant.

The confidential informant connected undercover ATF agents to Harrop, and allegedly spent nearly a month between June and July 2020 planning a heist in Medford that involved a team of robbers posing as police. Harrop allegedly referred to the scheme as "The Boys."

Harrop and MacLennan, among other suspects, are currently scheduled to stand trial May 3 in U.S. District Court in Medford.

