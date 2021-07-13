More than 900,000 people in France rush for COVID vaccine as tougher measures near

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in Paris
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - More than 900,000 people in France rushed to set up appointments to get vaccinated on Monday night after the president warned that people would see curbs imposed on them if they did not have a health pass that covered a vaccine or negative COVID test.

Unveiling sweeping measures to combat a surge in infections, Emmanuel Macron said vaccination would not be compulsory for the general public for now but stressed that restrictions would focus on those who are not vaccinated.

The president said health workers had to get vaccinated by Sept. 15 or face consequences.

Stanislas Niox-Chateau, who heads Doctolib, one of the country's biggest online websites used to book vaccine appointments, told RMC radio there were record numbers seeking vaccines after the president's announcement.

"There were 7.5 million connections on Doctolib in a few minutes. More than 900,000 French people made their vaccination appointment yesterday, which is twice the last record which dated from May 11," Niox-Chateau said.

Macron said on Monday that a health pass required to attend large-scale events would now be used much more widely, including to enter restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

It will also be required to board long-distance trains and planes from the beginning of August, giving a further incentive for people to get the shot as the summer holiday season kicks in.

A slowdown in vaccination rates and a sharp upturn in new infections due to the highly contagious, now dominant, Delta variant, have forced the government to rethink its strategy.

(Reporting by John Irish and Jean-Stephane Brosse; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • France insists health workers get COVID-19 shots as infections rise

    PARIS (Reuters) -All health workers in France must get COVID-19 jabs and anyone wanting to get into a cinema or board a train will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test under new rules announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Monday. Unveiling sweeping measures to combat a surge in infections, Macron said vaccination would not be compulsory for the general public for now but stressed that restrictions would focus on those who are not vaccinated. "We must go towards vaccination of all French people, it is the only way towards a normal life," Macron said in a televised address to the nation.

  • Biden: US 'stands firmly with the people of Cuba'

    President Joe Biden on Monday praised the thousands of Cubans who took to the streets on the island in protest of food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis, pledging the U.S. "stands firmly" with them. (July 12)

  • BlackRock Looks Like a Solid Investment as It Rolls Into Earnings

    During Friday's " Mad Money" program, Jim Cramer told his viewers that Wednesday brings comments from Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell, which should throw cold water on the inflation thesis, as many commodity prices have begun to decline. On the earnings front, we'll hear from Well Fargo , Bank of America , Citigroup and BlackRock , along with Delta Air Lines . Cramer said Delta in particular is hard to read given recent COVID surges.

  • Sinovac-dosed Thai health workers to get AstraZeneca booster

    A nighttime curfew and other new coronavirus restrictions began Monday in Thailand’s capital and several other provinces, as health officials announced that medical workers will given booster shots of AstraZeneca vaccine after already receiving two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine. Thailand is battling rising COVID-19 cases and deaths since April worsened by the spread of the more contagious delta variant that was first identified in India. Thailand reported 8,656 new cases and 80 deaths on Monday, bringing its total since the pandemic began last year to 345,027 confirmed cases and 2,791 deaths.

  • Zendaya Opened Up About How Special It Is to Grow Up With Her 'Spider-Man' Co-Stars

    The actress said filming the third movie was "bittersweet."

  • Biden nominates first out lesbian to ambassador-level post

    President Joe Biden has nominated the first out lesbian to an ambassador-level position in U.S. history.Chantale Wong has been appointed U.S.

  • FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

    U.S. regulators added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction.

  • The Jewelry Everyone is Talking About at Cannes

    A behind-the-scenes look at Chopard on the red carpet.

  • Exclusive: Alibaba, others weigh bids for Unisplendour stake worth up to $7.7 billion - sources

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Chinese state-backed firms are exploring bids for a stake in Unisplendour Corp, a cloud computing infrastructure firm, that could fetch as much as $7.7 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup, which is saddled with some $31 billion in debt, is looking to divest its 46.45% stake in Shenzhen-listed Unisplendour as more of its bond payments are coming due, they said. Potential suitors include Wuxi Industry Development Group, a firm owned by the government of the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, Beijing government-owned Beijing Electronics Holdings and state-backed semiconductor investment fund JAC Capital, said the people.

  • Health officials flag "small possible risk" of nervous system disorder in recipients of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

    Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to about 100 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder that attacks the nerves, the Food and Drug Administration warned. Nikki Battiste has more.

  • Wildfires threaten homes, land across 10 Western states

    Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate burned across 10 parched Western states on Tuesday, and the largest, in Oregon, threatened California's power supply. Nearly 60 wildfires tore through bone-dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Arizona, Idaho and Montana accounted for more than half of the large active fires.

  • WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines

    The World Health Organization's chief scientist on Monday advised against people mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a "dangerous trend" since there is very little information on doing so. "So it's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We're in a data-free, evidence-free zone here as far as mix-and-match. There is limited data on mix and match. It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose." Dr. Soumya Swaminathan made her comments during the WHO's latest online briefing. Infectious disease experts are weighing whether people who received Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine should receive a booster of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA-based vaccine which are said to be more effective against the highly contagious Delta variant. One of those who did mix and match, Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a researcher at the University of Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, made headlines after she said on Twitter that she had gotten a dose of Pfizer's vaccine in June after receiving J&J's in April. She also advised other J&J recipients, especially those living in areas with low vaccination rates, to talk to their doctors about doing the same. Separately, Pfizer is pushing U.S. and European regulators to authorize a third booster shot to supplement its two-dose regimen. But health officials, including the WHO’s Swaminathan, have said there is no medical evidence that a third Pfizer shot is necessary. "It has to be based on the science and the data, not on individual companies."Instead of offering booster shots to highly-vaccinated, wealthy nations, the WHO’s director-general on Monday said companies like Pfizer should send those vaccines to the WHO to give to poorer countries whose unvaccinated citizens desperately need them against a Delta variant he described as "ripping around the world at a scorching pace."

  • Could the economy's big comeback fade as inflation, the delta variant and supply problems threaten growth?

    The economic recovery could slow more than expected because of supply problems, inflation and a COVID variant. There are signs of a growth slowdown.

  • Australian scientists develop pain-free blood sugar test for diabetics

    Australian scientists say they have developed the "holy grail" of blood sugar testing for diabetics, a non-invasive strip that checks glucose levels via saliva. For diabetics, managing their blood sugar levels typically means pricking their fingers multiple times a day with a lancet and then placing a drop of blood on a testing strip. Understandably, some diabetes sufferers avoid the painful process by minimizing their tests.

  • Over 300,000 demand inquiry into 'Biden family corruption'

    Over 300,000 have signed a petition from one of Washington’s top watchdogs demanding that a special counsel be appointed to investigate allegations that President Joe Biden and family members, notably budding artist and son Hunter Biden, have profited off public service.

  • FAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Monday that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the largest U.S. planemaker will fix before the planes will be delivered. The FAA added that "although the issue poses no immediate threat to flight safety, Boeing has committed to fix these airplanes before resuming deliveries." Boeing declined to comment.

  • Why Biden Fired the Head of the Social Security Administration

    President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul, a Trump appointee who had drawn criticism from Democrats and advocacy groups for seeking to restrict benefits and taking a staunch anti-union stance in dealing with the labor groups that represent the agency’s 60,000 employees. Saul, whose six-year term was set to end in January 2025, was reportedly fired after refusing to a White House request to resign. Deputy Commissioner David Black, also appointed b

  • Tennessee fires top vaccine official as COVID-19 shows signs of new spread

    Tennessee fired Dr. Michelle Fiscus, its top vaccine official. as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads and the state dials back teen vaccination efforts

  • Liberals, you need to spend some time with police officers out on the streets

    People who work in law enforcement deal with situations most of us haven’t encountered.

  • Rand Paul seeks investigation into Tucker Carlson’s NSA spying allegations

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is requesting an investigation into allegations by Tucker Carlson that the National Security Agency was spying on him, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The senator sent a letter to Gen. Paul Nakasone of the National Security Agency, casting doubt on the NSA’s public denial of spying on Carlson and defending the Fox News host as a journalist who should be protected by the First Amendment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the