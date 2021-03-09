More accusers allege sexual misconduct against rapper T.I. and wife Tiny

A dozen women have come forward to accuse rapper T.I. and his wife of sexual assault and misconduct, with some allegations stretching back for more than a decade.

New York lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn said he represents 11 people, a man and 10 women, "who have all been victims of" the artist, born Clifford Harris, and his wife, singer Tameka "Tiny" Harris.

Blackburn has asked prosecutors in California and Georgia to consider charges against the couple.

"For my clients who have survived terroristic threats and sexual assault and abuse and drugging, it never truly ends," Blackburn said in a statement to NBC News on Monday. "They live a life of mental and emotional torment which caused drug addiction, suicidal ideation, and an emotional toll on their families."

And Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom said she represents "two women with misconduct claims against T.I. or Tiny or both."

"We are in the investigation phase right now so we don't have a statement as to their claims yet," Bloom added.

Attorney Steve Sadow, who represents both T.I. and Tiny, categorically denied all the allegations.

“The Harrises continue to deny in the strongest possible terms these groundless and unjustified allegations," Sadow said in a statement to NBC News on Monday.

The allegations against T.I. and Tiny have been swirling for months, and has already led to the February suspension of their VH1 show, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials," an MTV Entertainment official said last month. "Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

Sadow said he doesn't expect any criminal charges to be filed against his clients.

"When Blackburn finally exposes his anonymous accusers to the light of day by revealing their names, we will be in a position to confront their allegations," he added. "Hiding their identities makes it impossible for us to do so now. We fully expect if the claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be brought.”

The oldest allegation made by a Blackburn client dates back to September 2005 and involved a then-active duty U.S. Air Force member stationed in Southern California.

The woman, identified only as "Tae," believes she was drugged, possibly from a drink given to her by Tiny, before being sexually assaulted by T.I. back at the couple's hotel room, according to a letter from Blackburn to the California Attorney General's Office.

Other claims included alleged drugging and sexual assaults in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2015 and 2017.

Another client of Blackburn said she was 17-year-old intern in summer 2006 when she passed out after consuming drinks and pills given to her by Tiny, according to a letter from Blackburn to the Georgia Attorney General's Office.

She woke up naked in the back of a tour bus, "bleeding from her vagina" and realizing that "her virginity was taken."

"Oh you're feeling okay, pool? You're feeling okay?" the accuser quoted Tiny as telling her, according to Blackburn. "Girl I'm jealous because my man wants you."

A representative for the California Attorney General declined to discuss the matter: "To protect its integrity, we are unable to comment on a potential or ongoing investigation."

The Georgia Attorney General's office said it "takes very seriously the allegations." The U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia declined to comment.

T.I. took to Instagram on Jan. 29 to defend himself against all the allegations.

“Unfortunately right now it doesn’t matter as much what they can prove you did. It matters what you can prove you didn’t,” T.I. said.

“I want to be clear about one thing: Women who have been victimized deserve to be heard. Women, Black women, in particular, should be supported, protected, defended and uplifted. However, evil has no gender. People with evil intentions have no gender. A threat comes in all shapes and sizes."

The rapper seemed to foreshadow a potential court defense, saying he will not "open the door to my bedroom," but added: "Whatever we ever have done, has been with consensual adults who into what we into and like what we like. We want something, we know exactly where to go to get it.”