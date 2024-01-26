Need more affordable housing in your city? Some say don't rely on Live Local Act to help.

DAYTONA BEACH — Last year the Florida Legislature passed one of the most sweeping affordable housing laws in state history, an act that drew near universal support from state lawmakers and even housing advocates.

But since it went into effect on July 1, local governments are finding the 106-page law to be problematic. Some Florida counties and cities, including Daytona Beach, are working on ordinances to combat the law's authority to trump local control over development. And at least two bills have been offered up during this year's legislative session to revise it.

What is the Live Local Act?

The "Live Local Act" – whose name stems from the idea that working-class people who toil in Florida's cities should be able to rent apartments, buy homes and live in those same cities – funnels $711 million into affordable housing programs and incentives aimed at helping housing developers and state residents.

The legislation was championed by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, who lives in southwest Florida. It passed unanimously in the Senate, and the House approved it on a vote of 103-6. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law in March last year.

While the law more than doubled funding for housing and rental programs, it also provided some major incentives for builders of affordable housing, including increased tax credits and tax exemptions. The law also supersedes local authority by prohibiting rent control ordinances and pre-empting local government rules on zoning, density, and building heights in some circumstances.

It's been estimated Daytona Beach could use another 15,000 affordable housing units, but doubts have been raised about the likelihood of Florida's Live Local Act helping in that effort. For now, Daytona Beach is trying to ensure the Live Local Act doesn't negatively impact the city. Pictured is construction of the Clyde Morris Landings affordable apartments in 2022.

"The Live Local Act is a huge piece of legislation that created a lot of new law," said Daytona Beach City Commissioner Stacy Cantu. "Unfortunately there are some holes in the legislation that need to be filled in locally."

Daytona preparing for housing law

On Thursday night, Daytona Beach's Planning Board members mulled proposed rules "intended to provide clarity and fill in the gaps to address issues not expressly addressed by the Live Local Act," city Planning Manager Doug Gutierrez wrote in a Jan. 5 memo.

The city measure clarifies that use of the state law for affordable housing applies only to properties zoned for commercial, industrial, or mixed use.

"No other properties are eligible," the measure reads.

The proposal goes on to spell out what would be excluded from Live Local Act rules, such as properties that have a planned development agreement in place.

A Tampa-based developer is moving toward bringing 62 new rental units to Daytona Beach's Midtown neighborhood, a community that hasn't seen much new residential or commercial construction for many decades. When the project is complete, there will be both townhomes and apartments, some of which will be affordable.

Also excluded would be properties used primarily as golf courses, driving ranges, practice putting greens and golf practice areas. Planning Board members said Thursday night they want the proposed changes to also spell out that property with golf course clubhouses, restaurants and maintenance buildings would also be shielded from the Live Local Act.

Daytona Beach's Indigo Lakes and Pelican Bay neighborhoods both have golf courses that have been idled for several years, and there are fears of what will become of the land if they're no longer used for golf.

"People have put their life savings in these houses," Cantu said. "They don't want to see apartments in their backyards. They bought into a golf community."

The city is also proposing that developers using the Live Local Act in Daytona Beach would have to file a Land Use Restrictions Agreement that would be effective for 40 years and would document the project's affordability. If the agreement wasn't filed, the city could refuse to issue building permits.

The additional rules would help city staff review projects, said city Planning Director Dennis Mrozek.

Planning Board members voted unanimously for the additional Live Local Act parameters to be put in place in Daytona Beach. City commissioners will make the final decision on the proposed changes in early March.

Developers' rights under Live Local Act

In August, the Board of County Commissioners of Orange County adopted new procedures to guide its staff on how to handle projects using the Live Local Act.

Some of the standards are similar to what Daytona Beach is considering. Any Orange County project that requires a variance, or does not comply with development standards and comprehensive plan provisions, will not qualify. Projects zoned for a Planned Development District also do not qualify.

Daytona Beach has become the home of several new luxury apartment complexes, which are out of reach for many financially strapped residents. Pictured are people checking out the rendering of the 400 Beach apartments in December of 2022 before the groundbreaking ceremony on the Beach Street site.

The state statute dictates that local governments must OK multifamily and mixed-use residential developments in any area zoned for commercial, industrial, or mixed-use as long as at least 40 percent of the rental units will be affordable for at least 30 years. For mixed-use projects, at least 65 percent of the total square footage will have to be used for residential purposes.

That means an affordable housing complex can open along any busy commercial corridor, or in an area zoned for industrial uses where city planners had never envisioned housing.

Developers can also create affordable housing on commercially zoned land within a residential area or on the edge of a neighborhood.

Local governments also can't restrict the height of a new development below the highest limit allowed for a commercial or residential building located within one mile of the new structure.

Another dramatic change is that a lot of affordable housing projects no longer have to come to city commissions and county councils for approval. Since the law went into effect last year, the affordable housing projects that meet all the requirements of the new law must be approved only by the local government's staff.

Developers will, however, still have to abide by a local government's land development code requirements for things such as landscaping, parking, connections to roadways, buffers, and facade standards.

How the Live Local Act could change

On Jan. 10, DeBary City Manager Carmen Rosamonda sent an email about his concerns with the Live Local Act to state senators Tom Wright, Jason Brodeur and Travis Hutson along with state representatives Tom Leek, Chase Tramont and Stan McClain.

Rosamonda has said the Live Local Act is already having negative impacts in Volusia County and around the state, including the anticipated loss of a major development in DeBary because of affordable housing incentives.

Rosamonda maintains that the law strips local governments of much of their power and saddles residents with the expense of infrastructure needed for new development in locations never intended to be used for housing. He also contends the law will allow developments to get tax exemptions without actually providing affordable housing since the law bases affordability on a percentage of median income.

DeBary City Manager Carmen Rosamonda spoke to the Roundtable of Volusia County Elected Officials in November to present his recommendations for revising the Live Local Act.

Rosamonda's email to the state legislators was focused on the state Senate and House bills aiming to revise the Live Local Act. Senate Bill 328, and its companion House Bill 1239, are making the rounds through committees as the legislative session that began Jan. 9 gets into high gear.

State Sen. Alexis Calatayud, R-Miami, filed a revision bill as this year's legislative session was getting underway, and state Rep. Vicki Lopez, R-Miami, filed the companion bill. Both bills are still alive and moving through committees.

The bills suggest various revisions to the Live Local Act, including removing language that allows industrial land to be used for affordable housing. The measures also suggest reducing the area where a local government may not restrict the height of a new building to anything less than the highest currently allowed height from one mile to a quarter of a mile.

The suggested revisions also say that if new housing violates affordability requirements, the development could become a nonconforming use.

The bills also aim to improve the compliance process and grant property appraisers more authority to verify a tax exemption.

More about Florida's Live Local Act: Florida's new affordable housing law strips power from local government officials

Rosamonda wrote in his Jan. 10 email to the local delegation of legislators that "we urge you to get involved and promote" additional changes. He hopes to see planned unit developments and golf courses protected from Live Local Act projects.

"The threat of devaluing homes, aesthetics and lifestyle needs is a real threat," Rosamonda said in his email.

He also wants the statute to calculate affordable rent based on 80% and below of the median income, not the current 80% to 120% in the law.

He wants cities with fewer than 30,000 residents to be off limits for Live Local Act powers so the small towns' budgets aren't overwhelmed with bills for new roads and water pipes. DeBary has 23,000 residents.

He also hopes to see coastal areas within a half-mile of a beach exempted from density calculations.

"It unfairly escalates the calculation resulting in massive apartment complexes being built in areas not designed for this type of density," he said.

