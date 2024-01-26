More affordable housing? City Planning board recommends new zoning amendment to help

A zoning text amendment that aims to promote affordable housing has the stamp of approval from the Sarasota Planning Board.

The board voted to recommend a zoning text amendment creating three new zoning corridors for approval at its meeting Wednesday, with board member Dan DeLeo in dissent. The amendment, which seeks to promote affordable housing, would afford density and height bonuses to developments within the new corridors that designate a certain percentage of units as affordable.

Board member Dan Clermont, who owns property within the proposed corridors, recused himself from the meeting.

The corridors are part of a broader initiative for the mixed-use development of attainable housing for downtown workers like nurses and teachers. It’s an effort that started with the Urban Mixed-Use Future Land Use classification — which designates sections along Fruitville Road and Tamiami Trail as ideal for mixed-use developments — that the City Commission passed in 2022.

Planning Director Steve Cover said he hopes the provisions will promote walking and public transit, eventually phasing out cars as the overwhelming majority in transportation.

“It would give people an opportunity to live close to work, reduce their travel to and from work, obviously reduce traffic on all of our roadways,” Cover said. “Just improve people’s lives.”

To encourage attainable housing within the corridors, the amendment would allow a triple density bonus to developers that designate 15% of units as affordable, which is defined as between 80 and 120% of the area median income. The corridors — Mixed-Use 1, 2 and 3 — allow base densities of 13, 25 and 35 units per acre, respectively.

The amendment also includes buffer and sidewalk requirements to separate potential developments from the roadways and neighborhoods. Planning staff hopes the corridors will spearhead a “new urbanism” effort that encourages developers to build walkable, affordable communities.

Vice Chair Dan DeLeo argued the location along U.S. 41 makes walkability nearly impossible. With bonus densities allowed for the more than 700 parcels within the proposed corridors, DeLeo said the amendment could spur growth in a larger area than necessary.

“You’re shooting it out in three directions for many miles,” DeLeo said. “I think that’s dumb.”

Other members of the planning board expressed reservations about some of the guidelines. The board debated the amendment’s parking provisions, separation requirements, density bonuses, and more across four and a half hours of discussion.

The board passed a series of motions altering the amendment during the meeting, including a requirement that the attainable units be spread throughout each story of future developments and a provision that allows the development services director to adjust potential development parking guidelines.

Board members Shane LaMay, Terrill Salem and Chair Michael Halflants believed the amendment, though not without its flaws, would promote attainable housing as intended. But despite the amendment’s intentions, DeLeo questioned whether it would help solve Sarasota’s affordable housing crisis or exacerbate it.

The density bonuses would promote more market-rate housing and kickstart subsequent commercial development, DeLeo said. In turn, he said, this could create more demand for attainable housing than already exists with the population influx this kind of development could attract.

“We know it’s going to create more demand for attainable units and it’s going to make the situation worse,” DeLeo said. “How do we know it’s going to make it better?”

Ultimately, Salem said, the amendment represents one of the only steps the city has taken toward affordable housing, and to dismiss it wouldn’t fix the issue. Though not perfect, he said, it at least points to a potential solution.

“The fact of the matter is something has to occur,” Salem said. “To do nothing is not going to help us at all.”

The Sarasota City Commission will hear the first reading of the amendment in the spring.

