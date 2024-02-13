More affordable housing may be on the table. Here are the projects.

Senior citizens with lower incomes may have more living options in the future.

Two proposed affordable housing complexes in Corpus Christi would, if one is ultimately approved for tax credits, offer about 80 apartment units for seniors with incomes 60% or less of the area median income, according to city records.

A posted agenda shows the City Council is anticipated to vote Tuesday on whether to support the two projects – although only one would likely be developed – should one land a top spot on a competitive state-based process that would award 9% low-income housing tax credits.

The council’s involvement is largely limited to public support through a prevailing vote, but the item also requests allocation of about $500 in fee waivers, according to city records.

Although projects awarded the tax credits are not contingent on local government support, it is considered a key part of a points-based scoring system that the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs uses in evaluating projects. The state agency is responsible for determining which of those that apply benefit from the tax credits.

Shown is a conceptual rendering of Palms at Morris, a proposed affordable housing project at 2212 Morris St. that would be intended for senior citizens.

Facilitating additional housing options for seniors is “very much needed,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. noting that number of cost-burdened senior citizens are anticipated to increase in the future.

“Seniors are extremely important to us and we want to make sure housing is available,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for just that.”

The developer for both projects on the table would be TG 110, Inc. and Prospera Housing Community Services. The nonprofit has several pre-existing affordable housing projects in Corpus Christi.

Shown is a conceptual rendering of Palms at Williams, a proposed affordable housing project at 7301 Williams Drive that would be intended for senior citizens.

Palms at Williams, proposed for construction on about 2.7 acres at 7031 Williams St., would include as many as 81 units and amount to about a $17 million investment, a city memo shows.

Palms at Morris, proposed for construction on about 3.5 acres at 2212 Morris Street, is planned for about 72 units and an estimated at a $16.2 million cost, according to documents.

About $1.4 million is being requested by developers, records show. The funding is allocated to the state for distribution.

Among features City Councilwoman Sylvia Campos considers important for developments like apartments for low-income seniors is that they be located in areas where there is a mix of housing types, which she has seen in the proposals.

“It looks like it’s happening organically and that’s great,” she said.

