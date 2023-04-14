More alleged abuse reported at Glynn County home where Trent Lehrkamp was assaulted

Action News Jax has learned about another case of suspected abuse in Glynn County.

We told you about 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp, who was left at a hospital emergency room unresponsive on Tuesday, March 21 with his clothes soaked in urine and his body covered in spray paint.

We received reports of another incident that happened where Lehrkamp was allegedly assaulted and it involves another victim.

Police say this teen was assaulted with a toy gun.

It was reported by the child’s mother after she showed police multiple welts on the child’s back.

The Glynn County Police Department report doesn’t state the child’s age, but it does say a male shot someone with a toy gun that had Orbeez inside of it.

This incident happened on March 26 at the same house and location where police say Lehrkamp was assaulted.

We learned that Lehrkamp’s blood alcohol level was six times the legal limit when he was taken to the emergency room.

No arrests have been made in Lehrkamp’s case and police declined to talk to us Thursday about this new case or provide an update on Lehrkamp’s case.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said he believes both of these incidents are related.

“The fact that they are in the same location tends to indicate that this kind of behavior seems to be going on at that location, so there must be a connection,” Carson said.

Carson said because the second case involves a juvenile, it could result in criminal charges.

“The minor isn’t sufficiently of age to consent to the conduct. So the result is now that there will be clearly criminal charges brought when the parent of the individual who was hazed, if you will, makes a complaint,” Carson said.

Carson said law enforcement interviewing the victim who was assaulted in this case is key.

