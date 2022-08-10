More alleged abuse victims identified in case against Sanford foster parent

Investigators said they’ve identified more alleged child-abuse victims in the case against Sanford foster parent Justin Johnson Sr..

Johnson was arrested in February and accused of creating child pornography featuring the children in his care.

On Wednesday, investigators said they’ve now identified 20 alleged victim, and they’re working to identify even more.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced in October in federal court.

