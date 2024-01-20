More apartments now available in Goshen

Jan. 19—GOSHEN — An additional 60 apartments are now available in Goshen.

Copperleaf Cove, 1006 S. Indiana Ave., by Goshen Middle School opened for all rental opportunities in December. They're one of several apartment complexes the city has agreed to allow in recent years, including the Millrace Apartments or Townhouses, and Ariel Cycleworks apartments.

Copperleaf Cove is owned by Bontrager Realty LLC, and rent for one to three-bedroom apartments range from $1,395 to $1,895 per month. There are garages on site available to rent.

Property Manager for Bontrager Realty LLC and Real Estate Broker Ryan Sutter explained that about half of the apartments were available for rent by October, but due to a shortage of electric meters, the other half wasn't available until closer to the end of the year. It was originally anticipated to be completed in June 2023.

The scope of the project has changed much over the last few years, originally estimated at 48 units, and then 90 units, at the time with a max price point of $1,600. Ancon Construction broke ground on the $12 million project in July 2022, on behalf of Greenwood Properties LLC.

While the Copperleaf Cove project turned around relatively quickly, the Millrace project and Ariel Cycleworks have had their fair share of unique complexity.

At Ariel Cycleworks, a former brownfield site bordered by Ninth, 10th and Douglas streets and Plymouth Avenue, extensive rehabilitation of the land was necessary before consideration of construction could even begin.

In 2009, the former Western Rubber industrial property was finally demolished, after remediation due to asbestos within the building and soil contamination. In 2010, the city received a $1.5 million loan through the Indiana Finance Authority for brownfield remediation. Residents even brainstormed uses for the property in 2011, and it was at one time considered a potential site for a Goshen Community Center. By March of 2022, a new use for the property as apartments was finally greenlit.

"It meets the plan that was put into place about 10 years ago," said Goshen District 4 City Councilwoman Megan Peel. "They did a full-scale plan for the area and housing was an option and so was commercial, but housing was the only company that came to the city with a viable plan."

As of May 2022, the project was expected to cost around $31 million, with about 130 apartments including studios, and one and two bedrooms, ranging from $975 to $1,375 per month.

But Peel said the project may be on hold once more. This time, they're awaiting funding for the 145-unit apartment complex with maker space and coffee shop.

Peel is nonetheless excited about the complex as well as the other two popping up in her district.

"It's a big change for their neighborhood definitely, but it's going to bring much-needed housing and I'd rather see an apartment complex go in there than a parking lot (or something)," Peel said. "I'm glad it's going to be a housing."

At the Millrace, it's a different story entirely.

Originally, the plan, which came about at about $15.9 million, was to create apartment flats for Viewrail's employees in the 500 block of River Race Drive. Viewrail is managing and funding the project, but would also allow a set number of apartments for the general public.

Since then, Viewrail Architect Shane Dyer said the company had to pivot the plan. A new proposal is scheduled to come before the Goshen Redevelopment Commission Feb. 13.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.